Macron, Erdoğan Discuss War In Ukraine, Middle East Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Macron announced the conversation on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

Regarding the Middle East and broader regional situation, the leaders called for respect for the ceasefire and its implementation in Lebanon and respect for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They also emphasized the need for a reliable and sustainable diplomatic settlement of ongoing conflicts.

Macron said they also discussed the war in Ukraine and joint efforts within the Coalition of the Willing aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and supported by credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

, Rutte discuss Ukraine, Iran wars, preparations for NATO summi

Ahead of the upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan on May 4, Macron also highlighted France's support for the peace process in the South Caucasus, which should enable the region to enter a new phase with open borders and strengthened cooperation.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to deepen dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO summit preparations, a leaders' meeting, and an energy project were key topics of his conversation with President Erdoğan.

Archive photo: gov