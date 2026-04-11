Over 45 Organisations Confirmed For Allendale Community Open Day Last Call For Exhibitors

MENAFN - Pressat)– More than 45 local charities, voluntary groups and community organisations have now confirmed their participation in the Allendale Community Centre's free Community Open Day on

Running from 10am to 4pm at the Allendale Community Centre, visitors are welcome to drop in at any time throughout the day. The event brings together a wide range of support, activities and opportunities available across Wimborne and the surrounding East Dorset area - with something for every individual and every family.

Confirmed exhibitors include:

Dorset Volunteer Centre – Discover local volunteering opportunities and how you can get involved. Helpful Hounds Assistance Dogs – A mental health charity supporting young people and their families with the help of trained Assistance Dogs. Planet Wimborne – Bringing the community together to take action on the climate and ecological emergency. Wimborne Minster Folk Festival Organisation Team – Find out what's happening at the famous Wimborne Folk Festival in June, how you can volunteer, and how you can become a Friend of the Festival.

The day will feature family-friendly activities for children, alongside information on local clubs, emergency services, health and wellbeing groups, carer support and much more. The popular Allendale Café will be open all day serving refreshments.

This is a relaxed, no-pressure information event - there will be no selling and no fundraising, just the chance to meet local organisations and discover what's available on your doorstep.

Carole Chedgy from the Allendale Community Centre said:“We've been overwhelmed by the fantastic response, with over 45 organisations already confirmed. This really shows how much wonderful support, activity and community spirit exists across Wimborne and the surrounding area. Whether you're new to the BH21 area, raising a family, or have lived here for years, come along, have a look around and connect with what's happening locally.”

Last call for exhibitors Local not-for-profit organisations still wishing to take part are encouraged to contact the centre as soon as possible. The final deadline for exhibitor spaces is 30 April 2026.

Free entry - everyone is welcome.

For the latest list of confirmed exhibitors and full event details, visit: