Bihar: 13 Dead In Katihar Bus-Pickup Collision, Compensation Announced

The death toll in the Katihar road accident has risen to 13 following a collision between a bus and a pickup vehicle near Gerabari under the Korha police station area, officials said on Saturday. The District Magistrate of Katihar confirmed the fatalities and said compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with injured persons receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities.

CM Announces Ex Gratia Assistance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced ex gratia assistance for the victims' families. In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "The tragic loss of lives in the horrific road accident in the Kodha police station area of Katihar district is heartbreaking. Deep condolences to the bereaved families. The dependents of the deceased will be provided with ex-gratia assistance of ₹2-2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and the injured will receive ₹50-50 thousand each. Senior officials have reached the accident site and are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Instructions have been issued to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery."

Officials Detail Casualties and Investigation

Katihar District Magistrate Ashutosh Dwivedi said that multiple victims were rushed for treatment following the collision. "A tragic accident happened after a bus and a pickup vehicle collided near Gerabari. 10 bodies of the people who died in the accident were brought here, and the 23 injured people have been sent for treatment. Most of the deceased victims belong to Purnea. Out of the 23 injured people who were sent for treatment, 3 have died, and one of them belonged to Katihar. All the victims have been granted ex-gratia by the Prime Minister," he said.

He further noted that ex gratia assistance has been sanctioned for the victims as per government provisions.

Meanwhile, Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Chaudhary said the incident is deeply tragic and confirmed that around 13 people have died, while nearly 27 injured persons are undergoing treatment in Purnia. "The accident occurred following a collision between a bus and a pickup truck, wherein the bus lost control. An FIR regarding the accident is being registered in this matter, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted. The bus driver also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," he said.

The collision occurred near Gerabari under the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station, leading to an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and police personnel."

Today, on April 11, 2026, a horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District involving a bus and a pickup vehicle. 10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far. Approximately 25 individuals injured in the accident are being transferred to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care following the administration of first aid," Katihar police said. (ANI)

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