India To Become Self-Reliant In Defence, Among Top Nations: Rajnath

Record Defence Production and Self-Reliance Goals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India will become completely self-reliant in the defence sector, and India's name will be among the top countries in the world. Speaking at the War Heroes & Veer Naris Felicitation Ceremony, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that India's domestic defence production for the 2024-25 fiscal year reached a record 1.51 lakh crore rupees. Additionally, he highlighted that the nation's defence exports reached an all-time high of 38,424 crore rupees in the 2025-26 financial year.

"India's defence production in the year 2024-25 has reached a record 1 lakh 51 thousand crore rupees. India's defence exports have also reached a record 38,424 crore rupees in the financial year 2025-26," said Singh.

"These are just a few examples. Numerous such efforts are underway, which are laying the foundation for a self-reliant and empowered India. I am fully confident that with the pace at which we are progressing, we will soon become completely self-reliant in the defense sector, and India's name will be among the top countries in the world," added Singh.

Lucknow's Contribution to Defence Sector

The Defence Minister mentioned that Lucknow has been declared a Defence Node alongside Agra and Kanpur. He highlighted that the first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles has already been handed over to the Indian Army. Additionally, he mentioned that numerous other small and large-scale factories dedicated to manufacturing defence equipment are currently being established within the city.

"Speaking as the Defence Minister, I am also greatly pleased to see that our Lucknow is making a significant contribution to the Defence sector as well. It is a matter of pride for Lucknow that it has been declared a Defence Node along with Agra and Kanpur," said Singh.

"The manufacturing of the BrahMos missile has also begun in Lucknow. And it's a matter of pride that its first batch has already been handed over to our army. Along with this, many other small and large factories related to defence equipment are also being established here," asserted Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the Felicitation ceremony, held in Lucknow. Later, the state chief minister, along with the Defence Minister, also attended the Shaurya Smriti laser light and sound show programme in the UP capital city. (ANI)

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