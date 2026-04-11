Trump Admin Revokes Residency Of Iranians Tied To Tehran Officials

The Trump administration has revoked the permanent residency status of additional long-term Iranian residents in the United States who have familial ties to high-ranking current or former officials in Tehran. The State Department confirmed it has initiated action against Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a psychology educator based in the Los Angeles area, along with his wife and son. All three individuals are Iranian-born lawful permanent residents of the US.

In a statement issued as negotiations to conclude the conflict with Iran commence in Pakistan, the department noted that the individuals were taken into custody by immigration officials and are currently "slated for deportation." According to the department, Hashemi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, who gained prominence as a spokeswoman for the group involved in the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran and later served as Iran's inaugural female vice president.

Broader Crackdown on Regime Supporters

This move follows similar enforcement action taken recently, when the State Department targeted foreign nationals accused of supporting Iran's regime. Following the termination of their Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status by an order from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, these individuals were taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Niece of Qasem Soleimani Targeted

Specifically, the Department of State identified Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani, and her daughter as being taken into custody following the revocation of their green cards. Secretary Rubio described Afshar as an "outspoken supporter" of the Iranian regime, alleging she promoted propaganda and celebrated attacks on American military personnel while residing in the US.

The statement further read: "Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement... she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the 'Great Satan', and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organisation."

Authorities alleged that Afshar maintained an affluent lifestyle in Los Angeles while disseminating this content. In addition to the actions against her and her daughter, Afshar's husband has been barred from entering the United States.

Action Against Larijani's Daughter

These measures are part of a broader crackdown that included the termination of the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of the late Ali Larijani, and her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both have been barred from future entry into the country.

The State Department expressed appreciation to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for their coordination.

Administration's Stance on 'Anti-American' Regimes

Highlighting the administration's stance, Rubio stated on X: "The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)