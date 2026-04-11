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Travel And Tour World Announces Top 50 Convention Centers In The Americas And Caribbean For 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Travel and Tour World (TTW) unveils its 2026 research on the American and Caribbean meetings and business event, conference industry, highlighting Top 50 Convention Centers in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 driving business tourism and cross-border economic growth. The study explores next-gen convention centres combining advanced digital innovation with the scale of global events, creating immersive, future-ready environments.
Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World notes, Travel And Tour World's 2026 ranking of the Top 50 Convention Centers in the Americas and Caribbean highlights a new era of destination-led growth in the global meetings and events industry.
Top 50 Convention Centers in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
1. Las Vegas Convention Center, USA, North America
2. Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), USA, North America
3. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada, North America
4. Centro Citibanamex, Mexico, Latin America
5. São Paulo Expo, Brazil, Latin America
6. Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), USA, North America
7. La Rural, Argentina, Latin America
8. Orange County Convention Center, USA, North America
9. Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada, North America
10. Seattle Convention Center, USA, North America
11. Riocentro, Brazil, Latin America
12. McCormick Place, USA, North America
13. Hawaii Convention Center, USA, North America
14. Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Canada, North America
15. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, USA, North America
16. Palais des congrès de Montréal, Canada, North America
17. Moscone Center, USA, North America
18. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, USA, North America
19. Los Angeles Convention Center, USA, North America
20. San Diego Convention Center, USA, North America
21. Anaheim Convention Center, USA, North America
22. Indiana Convention Center, USA, North America
23. Javits Center, USA, North America
24. Kentucky International Convention Center, USA, North America
25. Greater Columbus Convention Center, USA, North America
26. Expo Guadalajara, Mexico, Latin America
27. Bogota Corferias, Colombia, Latin America
28. Panama Convention Center, Panama, Latin America
29. Lima Convention Center, Peru, Latin America
30. Santiago Espacio Riesco, Chile, Latin America
31. Anhembi Convention Center, Brazil, Latin America
32. Centro de Convenciones de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
33. Centro Costa Salguero, Argentina, Latin America
34. Baha Mar Convention Center, The Bahamas, Caribbean
35. Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jamaica, Caribbean
36. Buenos Aires Convention Center (CABA), Argentina, Latin America
37. Paseo La Plaza, Argentina, Latin America
38. Auditorio Nacional, Mexico, Latin America
39. Quebec City Convention Centre, Canada, North America
40. Barbados Convention Centre, Barbados, Caribbean
41. Ottawa Convention Centre, Canada, North America
42. Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco, Mexico, Latin America
43. Centro de Convenções do Pantanal, Brazil, Latin America
44. The Westin Resort & Convention Center, Mexico, Latin America
45. Espacio Darwin, Argentina, Latin America
46. Centro de Convenções do Ceará, Brazil, Latin America
47. Santo Domingo International Convention Center, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
48. Edmonton Convention Centre, Canada, North America
49. Centro Banorte, Mexico, Latin America
50. The Westin Harbour Castle, Canada, North America
1. Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, USA
LVCC is one of the most technologically advanced convention venues globally, known for hosting CES, the world's leading technology event. Located in Las Vegas, it serves as a global platform for innovation, product launches, and industry networking. Its massive exhibition halls and smart infrastructure enable seamless mega-event hosting.
A standout feature is the underground transport system, enhancing internal mobility. The venue supports industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and construction. Strong connectivity and proximity to hospitality infrastructure make LVCC a cornerstone of global meeting industry activities, driving technological advancement and international collaboration.
2. Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), Atlanta, USA
The Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in Atlanta is directly connected to an international airport, offering exceptional accessibility. With flexible spaces, large exhibit halls, integrated hotel infrastructure, and a focus on sustainability, GICC supports mid- to large-scale events. Its modern amenities enhance operational efficiency, boosting regional economic growth and North America's meeting industry
3. Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Toronto, Canada
The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada's largest venue, hosts global events like auto shows and corporate summits. Its expansive halls and flexible spaces support simultaneous large-scale events. Located in downtown Toronto, it offers excellent accessibility and urban integration. Advanced technology and sustainability initiatives reinforce its leadership in the convention industry.
4. Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City is a premier convention venue hosting international trade shows and corporate events. With modular halls, advanced infrastructure, and strong connectivity, it attracts global corporations across sectors like automotive, healthcare, and technology. The venue drives regional economic growth by facilitating trade, collaboration, and innovation in Latin America.
5. São Paulo Expo, São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo Expo, Brazil's largest convention centre, hosts major international trade shows and corporate events. With high-capacity halls and modern design, it supports simultaneous exhibitions. Its advanced infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and global participation reinforce São Paulo's role as a key business hub, driving Latin America's economic integration and innovation.
6. Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), Florida, USA
The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is a premier venue offering 491,654 sq. ft of exhibition space and 84 meeting rooms. After redevelopment, it supports large-scale events with advanced infrastructure and technology. Located in a globally connected hub, MBCC drives international trade, innovation, and collaboration within the business tourism sector.
7. La Rural, Buenos Aires, Argentina
La Rural in Buenos Aires is a leading convention venue in Latin America, hosting international trade fairs, corporate events, and exhibitions. Its flexible pavilions and modern infrastructure support large-scale events. Strategically located with strong accessibility, it plays a key role in promoting trade, fostering collaboration, and boosting Buenos Aires' business tourism.
8. Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, United States
The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando is one of the largest U.S. venues, offering over 185,000 sqm of exhibition space. Hosting major events across healthcare, simulation, and entertainment, it supports high visitor volumes and multinational corporations. Its advanced infrastructure and proximity to the airport enhance its global appeal.
9. Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada
The Vancouver Convention Centre, renowned for its architectural excellence and sustainability leadership, features Platinum certification with eco-friendly initiatives like seawater heating and green roofs.
10. Seattle Convention Center (SCC), Seattle, United States
The Seattle Convention Center, featuring the expanded Summit building, offers column-free event space for large-scale events. Supporting technology, healthcare, and biotech industries, it attracts global corporations.
11. Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro is one of Latin America's largest convention complexes, hosting international trade fairs and large-scale events. With four interconnected pavilions, flexible meeting spaces, and high-capacity operations, it efficiently accommodates up to 16,750 attendees.
12. McCormick Place, Chicago, USA
McCormick Place in Chicago, North America's largest convention center, spans 260,000 sqm of exhibition space. Hosting global events like RSNA and IMTS, it attracts 200,000 attendees.
13. Hawaii Convention Center (HCC), Honolulu, USA
The Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu features a unique open-air design, blending modern infrastructure with tropical elements. It hosts international conferences and incentive travel events, supporting industries like healthcare and education.
14. Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Calgary, Canada
The Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, located in downtown Calgary, hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events.
15 Texan Resort & Convention Center (Dallas, USA)
The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas combines large-scale convention facilities with luxury hospitality. It offers 87 event rooms, including ballrooms and 100 breakout rooms, supporting multi-event operations.
16. Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montréal, Canada
The Palais des congrès de Montréal, located in Montreal's cultural and business district, hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events. With modular design and column-free halls, it supports diverse sectors.
17. Moscone Center, San Francisco, USA
The Moscone Center in San Francisco is a globally recognized venue known for hosting major tech events. With large, column-free halls and advanced infrastructure, it attracts global participants from industries like tech, healthcare, and finance.
18. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (KBHCC), Dallas, USA
The KBHCC in Dallas, one of Texas' largest convention centres, offers extensive exhibition and meeting space for industries like technology, healthcare, and entertainment.
19. Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), Los Angeles, USA
The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) offers 135,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts iconic events like Anime Expo and the LA Auto Show.
20. San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), San Diego, USA
The San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), a premier waterfront venue, offers 160,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts global events like Comic-Con International.
21. Anaheim Convention Center (ACC), Anaheim, USA
The Anaheim Convention Center is the largest on the U.S. West Coast, offering 185,000 sqm of exhibition space. It hosts major events such as VidCon and the NAMM Show, attracting industries like entertainment, gaming, and technology.
22. Indiana Convention Center (ICC), Indianapolis, USA
Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Indiana Convention Center offers expansive, column-free halls and high capacity for large international conventions.
23. Javits Convention Center, New York City, USA
Located in Manhattan, the Javits Convention Center is a premier venue hosting global events across fashion, technology, and healthcare industries.
24. Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), Louisville, USA
The Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville provides flexible event spaces for industries like healthcare and manufacturing.
25. Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC), Columbus, USA
The Greater Columbus Convention Center, located in Ohio, is a major Midwest venue known for its large-scale infrastructure. It accommodates simultaneous events in sectors like healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.
26. Expo Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico
Expo Guadalajara is one of Mexico's largest and most important convention centres, located in Guadalajara. The venue hosts international trade shows and exhibitions across industries like technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.
27. Bogotá Corferias - International Conference & Exhibition Center, Colombia
A key venue in Bogotá offering 70,000 sqm for trade fairs, conferences, and exhibitions.
28. Panama Convention Center, Panama City, Panama
Central America's largest venue with 25,000 sqm, hosting events in logistics, finance, and technology.
29. Lima Convention Center, Lima, Peru
Offers 15,000 sqm in Lima for conferences and trade shows, focusing on mining and finance.
30. Santiago Espacio Riesco, Santiago, Chile
Chile's leading convention venue with over 120,000 sqm, hosting events in mining and technology.
31. Anhembi Convention Center, São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo's 400,000 sq ft venue hosts international conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions across industries.
32. Centro de Convenciones de Punta Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
São Paulo's 400,000 sq ft venue hosts international conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions across industries.
33. Centro Costa Salguero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires venue spanning 200,000 sq ft, hosting international trade shows and corporate meetings.
34. Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, The Bahamas
Nassau's 200,000 sq ft venue integrates business and leisure, ideal for global meetings and conventions
35. Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica
A 120,000 sq ft venue in Jamaica for conferences, trade shows, and corporate events.
36. Buenos Aires Convention Center (CABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Buenos Aires Convention Center offers over 200,000 square feet of space for hosting international conferences, trade shows, and corporate events. Its central location, combined with modern facilities and advanced technology, makes it a prime venue for business and tourism events, strengthening Buenos Aires' global position.
37. Paseo La Plaza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Paseo La Plaza in Buenos Aires offers flexible spaces for events, centrally located in the theater district, enhancing business and tourism.
38. Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional hosts major conferences and events, with expansive seating and advanced acoustics, boosting business tourism.
39. Quebec City Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada
The Quebec City Convention Centre offers 140,000 sq ft for global events, centrally located near hotels, restaurants, and the airport.
40. Barbados Convention Centre, St. Michael, Barbados
The Barbados Convention Centre offers 60,000 sq ft for international events, with a prime location near resorts and the airport, boosting business tourism.
41. Ottawa Convention Centre, Ottawa, Canada
Ottawa Convention Centre offers 192,000 sq ft of versatile space, centrally located near hotels and landmarks, strengthening Ottawa's position as a top business and government tourism destination.
42. Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco in Mexico City offers 100,000 sq ft of flexible space, with modern facilities and a prime location, enhancing the city's business tourism sector.
43. Centro de Convenções do Pantanal, Cuiabá, Brazil
Centro de Convenções do Pantanal in Cuiabá offers 50,000 sq ft for international events, with modern infrastructure, contributing to the growing business tourism industry in Brazil's Midwest.
44. The Westin Resort & Convention Center, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
The Westin Resort & Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta offers 40,000 sq ft of flexible space, blending business and leisure, boosting the region's business tourism growth.
45. Espacio Darwin, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Espacio Darwin in Buenos Aires offers 40,000+ sq ft for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions. Its modern amenities and strategic location enhance Buenos Aires' business tourism appeal.
46. Centro de Convenções do Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil
The Centro de Convenções do Ceará offers 40,000 sq ft of flexible space, supporting Fortaleza's growing business tourism industry.
47. Santo Domingo International Convention Center, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
The Santo Domingo International Convention Center offers 80,000 sq ft of space, enhancing the Dominican Republic's meetings and business tourism industry.
48. Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton, Canada
The Edmonton Convention Centre offers 100,000 sq ft of flexible space, located along the North Saskatchewan River, ideal for business tourism.
49. Centro Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro Banorte in Mexico City offers 50,000 sq ft of flexible space, ideal for global events, enhancing the city's business hub status.
50. The Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto, Canada
The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto offers 70,000 sq ft of event space, with stunning Lake Ontario views and prime accessibility.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Reveals Top 100 Convention Centers in the World for 2026, Top 20 Safest Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Reveals Top 50 Safest Travel Destinations Around the World for 2026, TTW Picks Best 50 Heritage Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, and more.
Research Methodology
This study evaluates venues based on size, infrastructure, technology, sustainability, editorial insights and feedback from 25 million readers of TTW and regional impact. Our reader includes think tanks, corporate travellers, business tourists, bleisure tourists.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has provided trusted travel and tourism insights, partnering with over 1,500 global events. It connects industry leaders, shaping conversations and decision-making in the evolving travel landscape.
Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World notes, Travel And Tour World's 2026 ranking of the Top 50 Convention Centers in the Americas and Caribbean highlights a new era of destination-led growth in the global meetings and events industry.
Top 50 Convention Centers in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026
1. Las Vegas Convention Center, USA, North America
2. Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), USA, North America
3. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada, North America
4. Centro Citibanamex, Mexico, Latin America
5. São Paulo Expo, Brazil, Latin America
6. Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), USA, North America
7. La Rural, Argentina, Latin America
8. Orange County Convention Center, USA, North America
9. Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada, North America
10. Seattle Convention Center, USA, North America
11. Riocentro, Brazil, Latin America
12. McCormick Place, USA, North America
13. Hawaii Convention Center, USA, North America
14. Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Canada, North America
15. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, USA, North America
16. Palais des congrès de Montréal, Canada, North America
17. Moscone Center, USA, North America
18. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, USA, North America
19. Los Angeles Convention Center, USA, North America
20. San Diego Convention Center, USA, North America
21. Anaheim Convention Center, USA, North America
22. Indiana Convention Center, USA, North America
23. Javits Center, USA, North America
24. Kentucky International Convention Center, USA, North America
25. Greater Columbus Convention Center, USA, North America
26. Expo Guadalajara, Mexico, Latin America
27. Bogota Corferias, Colombia, Latin America
28. Panama Convention Center, Panama, Latin America
29. Lima Convention Center, Peru, Latin America
30. Santiago Espacio Riesco, Chile, Latin America
31. Anhembi Convention Center, Brazil, Latin America
32. Centro de Convenciones de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
33. Centro Costa Salguero, Argentina, Latin America
34. Baha Mar Convention Center, The Bahamas, Caribbean
35. Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jamaica, Caribbean
36. Buenos Aires Convention Center (CABA), Argentina, Latin America
37. Paseo La Plaza, Argentina, Latin America
38. Auditorio Nacional, Mexico, Latin America
39. Quebec City Convention Centre, Canada, North America
40. Barbados Convention Centre, Barbados, Caribbean
41. Ottawa Convention Centre, Canada, North America
42. Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco, Mexico, Latin America
43. Centro de Convenções do Pantanal, Brazil, Latin America
44. The Westin Resort & Convention Center, Mexico, Latin America
45. Espacio Darwin, Argentina, Latin America
46. Centro de Convenções do Ceará, Brazil, Latin America
47. Santo Domingo International Convention Center, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
48. Edmonton Convention Centre, Canada, North America
49. Centro Banorte, Mexico, Latin America
50. The Westin Harbour Castle, Canada, North America
1. Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, USA
LVCC is one of the most technologically advanced convention venues globally, known for hosting CES, the world's leading technology event. Located in Las Vegas, it serves as a global platform for innovation, product launches, and industry networking. Its massive exhibition halls and smart infrastructure enable seamless mega-event hosting.
A standout feature is the underground transport system, enhancing internal mobility. The venue supports industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and construction. Strong connectivity and proximity to hospitality infrastructure make LVCC a cornerstone of global meeting industry activities, driving technological advancement and international collaboration.
2. Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), Atlanta, USA
The Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in Atlanta is directly connected to an international airport, offering exceptional accessibility. With flexible spaces, large exhibit halls, integrated hotel infrastructure, and a focus on sustainability, GICC supports mid- to large-scale events. Its modern amenities enhance operational efficiency, boosting regional economic growth and North America's meeting industry
3. Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Toronto, Canada
The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada's largest venue, hosts global events like auto shows and corporate summits. Its expansive halls and flexible spaces support simultaneous large-scale events. Located in downtown Toronto, it offers excellent accessibility and urban integration. Advanced technology and sustainability initiatives reinforce its leadership in the convention industry.
4. Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City is a premier convention venue hosting international trade shows and corporate events. With modular halls, advanced infrastructure, and strong connectivity, it attracts global corporations across sectors like automotive, healthcare, and technology. The venue drives regional economic growth by facilitating trade, collaboration, and innovation in Latin America.
5. São Paulo Expo, São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo Expo, Brazil's largest convention centre, hosts major international trade shows and corporate events. With high-capacity halls and modern design, it supports simultaneous exhibitions. Its advanced infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and global participation reinforce São Paulo's role as a key business hub, driving Latin America's economic integration and innovation.
6. Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), Florida, USA
The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is a premier venue offering 491,654 sq. ft of exhibition space and 84 meeting rooms. After redevelopment, it supports large-scale events with advanced infrastructure and technology. Located in a globally connected hub, MBCC drives international trade, innovation, and collaboration within the business tourism sector.
7. La Rural, Buenos Aires, Argentina
La Rural in Buenos Aires is a leading convention venue in Latin America, hosting international trade fairs, corporate events, and exhibitions. Its flexible pavilions and modern infrastructure support large-scale events. Strategically located with strong accessibility, it plays a key role in promoting trade, fostering collaboration, and boosting Buenos Aires' business tourism.
8. Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, United States
The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando is one of the largest U.S. venues, offering over 185,000 sqm of exhibition space. Hosting major events across healthcare, simulation, and entertainment, it supports high visitor volumes and multinational corporations. Its advanced infrastructure and proximity to the airport enhance its global appeal.
9. Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada
The Vancouver Convention Centre, renowned for its architectural excellence and sustainability leadership, features Platinum certification with eco-friendly initiatives like seawater heating and green roofs.
10. Seattle Convention Center (SCC), Seattle, United States
The Seattle Convention Center, featuring the expanded Summit building, offers column-free event space for large-scale events. Supporting technology, healthcare, and biotech industries, it attracts global corporations.
11. Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro is one of Latin America's largest convention complexes, hosting international trade fairs and large-scale events. With four interconnected pavilions, flexible meeting spaces, and high-capacity operations, it efficiently accommodates up to 16,750 attendees.
12. McCormick Place, Chicago, USA
McCormick Place in Chicago, North America's largest convention center, spans 260,000 sqm of exhibition space. Hosting global events like RSNA and IMTS, it attracts 200,000 attendees.
13. Hawaii Convention Center (HCC), Honolulu, USA
The Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu features a unique open-air design, blending modern infrastructure with tropical elements. It hosts international conferences and incentive travel events, supporting industries like healthcare and education.
14. Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Calgary, Canada
The Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, located in downtown Calgary, hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events.
15 Texan Resort & Convention Center (Dallas, USA)
The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas combines large-scale convention facilities with luxury hospitality. It offers 87 event rooms, including ballrooms and 100 breakout rooms, supporting multi-event operations.
16. Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montréal, Canada
The Palais des congrès de Montréal, located in Montreal's cultural and business district, hosts international conferences, trade exhibitions, and corporate events. With modular design and column-free halls, it supports diverse sectors.
17. Moscone Center, San Francisco, USA
The Moscone Center in San Francisco is a globally recognized venue known for hosting major tech events. With large, column-free halls and advanced infrastructure, it attracts global participants from industries like tech, healthcare, and finance.
18. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (KBHCC), Dallas, USA
The KBHCC in Dallas, one of Texas' largest convention centres, offers extensive exhibition and meeting space for industries like technology, healthcare, and entertainment.
19. Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), Los Angeles, USA
The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) offers 135,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts iconic events like Anime Expo and the LA Auto Show.
20. San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), San Diego, USA
The San Diego Convention Center (SDCC), a premier waterfront venue, offers 160,000 sqm of exhibition space and hosts global events like Comic-Con International.
21. Anaheim Convention Center (ACC), Anaheim, USA
The Anaheim Convention Center is the largest on the U.S. West Coast, offering 185,000 sqm of exhibition space. It hosts major events such as VidCon and the NAMM Show, attracting industries like entertainment, gaming, and technology.
22. Indiana Convention Center (ICC), Indianapolis, USA
Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Indiana Convention Center offers expansive, column-free halls and high capacity for large international conventions.
23. Javits Convention Center, New York City, USA
Located in Manhattan, the Javits Convention Center is a premier venue hosting global events across fashion, technology, and healthcare industries.
24. Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC), Louisville, USA
The Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville provides flexible event spaces for industries like healthcare and manufacturing.
25. Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC), Columbus, USA
The Greater Columbus Convention Center, located in Ohio, is a major Midwest venue known for its large-scale infrastructure. It accommodates simultaneous events in sectors like healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.
26. Expo Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico
Expo Guadalajara is one of Mexico's largest and most important convention centres, located in Guadalajara. The venue hosts international trade shows and exhibitions across industries like technology, manufacturing, and healthcare.
27. Bogotá Corferias - International Conference & Exhibition Center, Colombia
A key venue in Bogotá offering 70,000 sqm for trade fairs, conferences, and exhibitions.
28. Panama Convention Center, Panama City, Panama
Central America's largest venue with 25,000 sqm, hosting events in logistics, finance, and technology.
29. Lima Convention Center, Lima, Peru
Offers 15,000 sqm in Lima for conferences and trade shows, focusing on mining and finance.
30. Santiago Espacio Riesco, Santiago, Chile
Chile's leading convention venue with over 120,000 sqm, hosting events in mining and technology.
31. Anhembi Convention Center, São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo's 400,000 sq ft venue hosts international conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions across industries.
32. Centro de Convenciones de Punta Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
São Paulo's 400,000 sq ft venue hosts international conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions across industries.
33. Centro Costa Salguero, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires venue spanning 200,000 sq ft, hosting international trade shows and corporate meetings.
34. Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, The Bahamas
Nassau's 200,000 sq ft venue integrates business and leisure, ideal for global meetings and conventions
35. Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica
A 120,000 sq ft venue in Jamaica for conferences, trade shows, and corporate events.
36. Buenos Aires Convention Center (CABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Buenos Aires Convention Center offers over 200,000 square feet of space for hosting international conferences, trade shows, and corporate events. Its central location, combined with modern facilities and advanced technology, makes it a prime venue for business and tourism events, strengthening Buenos Aires' global position.
37. Paseo La Plaza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Paseo La Plaza in Buenos Aires offers flexible spaces for events, centrally located in the theater district, enhancing business and tourism.
38. Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional hosts major conferences and events, with expansive seating and advanced acoustics, boosting business tourism.
39. Quebec City Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada
The Quebec City Convention Centre offers 140,000 sq ft for global events, centrally located near hotels, restaurants, and the airport.
40. Barbados Convention Centre, St. Michael, Barbados
The Barbados Convention Centre offers 60,000 sq ft for international events, with a prime location near resorts and the airport, boosting business tourism.
41. Ottawa Convention Centre, Ottawa, Canada
Ottawa Convention Centre offers 192,000 sq ft of versatile space, centrally located near hotels and landmarks, strengthening Ottawa's position as a top business and government tourism destination.
42. Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro de Convenciones Tlatelolco in Mexico City offers 100,000 sq ft of flexible space, with modern facilities and a prime location, enhancing the city's business tourism sector.
43. Centro de Convenções do Pantanal, Cuiabá, Brazil
Centro de Convenções do Pantanal in Cuiabá offers 50,000 sq ft for international events, with modern infrastructure, contributing to the growing business tourism industry in Brazil's Midwest.
44. The Westin Resort & Convention Center, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
The Westin Resort & Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta offers 40,000 sq ft of flexible space, blending business and leisure, boosting the region's business tourism growth.
45. Espacio Darwin, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Espacio Darwin in Buenos Aires offers 40,000+ sq ft for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions. Its modern amenities and strategic location enhance Buenos Aires' business tourism appeal.
46. Centro de Convenções do Ceará, Fortaleza, Brazil
The Centro de Convenções do Ceará offers 40,000 sq ft of flexible space, supporting Fortaleza's growing business tourism industry.
47. Santo Domingo International Convention Center, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
The Santo Domingo International Convention Center offers 80,000 sq ft of space, enhancing the Dominican Republic's meetings and business tourism industry.
48. Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton, Canada
The Edmonton Convention Centre offers 100,000 sq ft of flexible space, located along the North Saskatchewan River, ideal for business tourism.
49. Centro Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico
Centro Banorte in Mexico City offers 50,000 sq ft of flexible space, ideal for global events, enhancing the city's business hub status.
50. The Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto, Canada
The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto offers 70,000 sq ft of event space, with stunning Lake Ontario views and prime accessibility.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Reveals Top 100 Convention Centers in the World for 2026, Top 20 Safest Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Reveals Top 50 Safest Travel Destinations Around the World for 2026, TTW Picks Best 50 Heritage Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, and more.
Research Methodology
This study evaluates venues based on size, infrastructure, technology, sustainability, editorial insights and feedback from 25 million readers of TTW and regional impact. Our reader includes think tanks, corporate travellers, business tourists, bleisure tourists.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has provided trusted travel and tourism insights, partnering with over 1,500 global events. It connects industry leaders, shaping conversations and decision-making in the evolving travel landscape.
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