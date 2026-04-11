Global Economy Briefing - April 11, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This global economy briefing covers Friday, April 10 - the day the inflation data confirmed the war's damage while consumer sentiment hit a level never before recorded. CPI surged 0.9% month-on-month, the largest monthly increase since June 2022, pushing the annual rate to 3.3%. But core CPI delivered a crucial beat at 2.6% year-on-year versus 2.7% consensus, giving the Fed cover to argue the energy shock is not yet contaminating underlying prices. Michigan consumer sentiment then crashed to 47.6 - the lowest reading in the survey's 75-year history - with one-year inflation expectations exploding to 4.8% from 3.8%. The S&P 500 snapped its seven-day winning streak (-0.11%), though the Nasdaq extended to an eighth consecutive gain (+0.35%). Brazil's IPCA came in hot at 4.14% year-on-year (consensus 4.00%), complicating the BCB's April 28-29 decision. VP Vance departed for Islamabad for direct Iran talks this weekend. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 3.6%, the Nasdaq 4.7% - the best weekly performance since November. As covered in our April 10 global economy briefing, the ceasefire bought time but the data damage is accelerating. This is part of The Rio Times' daily global economy briefing for the Latin American financial community. The Big Three 1 CPI surged 0.9% month-on-month - the biggest jump since June 2022 - pushing the annual rate to 3.3% from 2.4%. But core CPI beat: 0.2% MoM (consensus 0.3%) and 2.6% YoY (consensus 2.7%). The split is everything. Headline inflation is being driven almost entirely by energy - gasoline, heating oil, jet fuel - while core prices excluding food and energy are actually decelerating. Real earnings fell 0.9%, the sharpest decline in over a year, meaning workers are losing purchasing power at an accelerating rate. The Cleveland Fed's trimmed-mean CPI held at 0.2%, confirming the core beat. Markets initially rallied on the core undershoot before Michigan sentiment reversed the mood. 2 Michigan consumer sentiment crashed to 47.6 - the lowest reading in the survey's 75-year history - and one-year inflation expectations exploded to 4.8% from 3.8%. Five-year expectations rose to 3.4% from 3.2%. Every demographic group - age, income, political party - deteriorated. One-year business conditions plunged 20%. The 4.8% one-year inflation expectation is the highest since 2022 and represents a full-blown de-anchoring event. Fed Chair Powell has repeatedly cited inflation expectations as the critical variable - this reading puts that framework under maximum stress. The S&P 500 erased its CPI-driven morning rally and finished -0.11%, snapping the seven-day streak. 3 Brazil's IPCA inflation surged to 4.14% year-on-year (consensus 4.00%) with the monthly print at 0.88% (consensus 0.77%) - the hottest reading in months and a direct threat to the BCB's easing path. The data puts the April 28-29 Copom in a bind: the PMI and IP data support continued easing, but the IPCA overshoot - combined with the IGP-DI swing to +1.14% and Fipe acceleration to 0.59% - creates a wall of inflationary evidence. VP Vance departed for Islamabad for weekend Iran talks. Trump warned warships are being "reloaded" if talks fail. The ceasefire's survival defines whether the Copom cuts or holds. Economic Dashboard

INDICATOR ACTUAL EXPECTED PREVIOUS VERDICT US CPI YoY (Mar) 3.3% 3.4% 2.4% ▼ Below Fear US CPI MoM (Mar) 0.9% 1.0% 0.3% ▼ Below Fear US Core CPI YoY (Mar) 2.6% 2.7% 2.5% ▲ Beat US Michigan Sentiment (Apr Prelim) 47.6 51.6 53.3 ▼ Record Low US Michigan 1Y Inflation Exp (Apr) 4.8% 4.2% 3.8% ▲ De-anchoring US Real Earnings MoM (Mar) −0.9% - 0.1% ▼ Shock US Factory Orders MoM (Feb) 0.0% −0.3% 0.0% ▲ Beat US Federal Budget (Mar) −$164B −$158B −$308B ▼ Wider German CPI YoY (Mar Final) 2.7% 2.7% 1.9% ● Inline Italian Industrial Production MoM (Feb) 0.1% 0.5% −0.6% ▼ Miss Brazil IPCA CPI YoY (Mar) 4.14% 4.00% 3.81% ▲ Hot Mexico Industrial Production YoY (Feb) −1.3% 0.6% −1.1% ▼ Miss Canada Employment Change (Mar) 14.1K 14.5K −83.9K ● Inline Italian 15Y BTP Auction 4.27% - 3.87% ▲ Repricing India FX Reserves (USD) $697.1B - $688.1B ▲ Rebuilding

Europe German CPI Confirms War Shock, Italian IP Stalls, BTPs Reprice to 4.27%

German CPI confirmed at 2.7% year-on-year for March, exactly in line with consensus but a massive jump from 1.9% in February. The monthly print of 1.1% and HICP at 2.8% confirm that the Hormuz energy shock has fully transmitted to German consumer prices. The 0.8-percentage-point annual acceleration is the sharpest since the 2022 energy crisis. Germany's current account surplus widened to 22.0 billion from 18.1 billion, reflecting the export surge confirmed yesterday, but the domestic inflation picture is the more consequential signal for ECB policy.

Italian industrial production barely grew at 0.1% month-on-month, missing the 0.5% consensus. Year-on-year output rose 0.5%, in line, but the monthly momentum is near zero after services PMI fell below 50 earlier this week. Italian BTP auctions repriced dramatically: the 15-year cleared at 4.27% (prior 3.87%), 7-year at 3.51% (prior 3.34%), and 3-year at 2.91% (prior 2.75%). The 40bp surge in the 15-year yield in a single auction cycle reflects the market's assessment that Italy's fiscal trajectory is incompatible with sustained lower rates. ECB Vice President De Guindos spoke during the session.

The broader European picture is of an economy caught between the ceasefire's relief and the data's reality. German CPI at 2.7%, France running twin deficits, Italian BTPs repricing to 4.27%, construction PMIs deeply contractionary - every data point this week confirmed that the war's economic damage was real and will take quarters to unwind. The ceasefire bought time but didn't buy growth. CFTC positioning showed EUR net speculative positions flipping from +0.5K to -7.5K - traders are now short the euro for the first time in weeks.

For the week, European equities posted strong gains on the ceasefire trade, with the STOXX 600 recovering most of March's losses. But the bond market tells a different story: every auction this week - Bunds, OATs, BTPs, Letras - cleared higher, signaling that fixed-income investors see the inflation impulse as structural, not transitory. The ECB's April meeting will be the most consequential since the rate-hike cycle began.

Verdict Italian BTPs at 4.27% on the 15-year are the week's most important European price signal. The spread to Bunds is widening despite the ceasefire, which tells you the market sees Italy's fiscal problem as structural, not geopolitical. German CPI at 2.7% eliminates any near-term ECB rate-cut possibility. The euro going net-short in CFTC positioning confirms the institutional view: Europe's ceasefire rally was a trade, not a repricing of fundamentals. United States Core CPI Beat vs Michigan Record Low - The Two Faces of American Inflation

The CPI release was a study in duality. Headline CPI surged 0.9% month-on-month - the largest jump since June 2022 - pushing the annual rate from 2.4% to 3.3%. Energy drove the move: gasoline prices exploded during the Hormuz closure. But core CPI, stripping out food and energy, came in at just 0.2% monthly and 2.6% year-on-year, both below consensus. The Fed's preferred core measure is decelerating even as the headline screams. Markets initially rallied on the core undershoot - the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both opened higher - before Michigan sentiment destroyed the mood.

Michigan consumer sentiment at 47.6 is the lowest reading in the survey's entire history, surpassing even the depths of the 2008 financial crisis and 2022's inflation peak. Director Joanne Hsu noted that every demographic declined, and one-year inflation expectations surged to 4.8% from 3.8% - a full percentage point in one month. Five-year expectations rose to 3.4%. This is the de-anchoring event the Fed has been dreading. The question is whether the Fed treats Michigan as a lagging war-sentiment indicator that will reverse with the ceasefire, or as a leading signal of embedded inflation psychology. Real earnings fell 0.9%, confirming that workers are losing ground to prices.

Factory orders were flat at 0.0% (beating -0.3% consensus), with ex-transport orders rising 1.2% - a solid beat. The federal budget deficit came in at $164 billion, wider than the $158 billion consensus. Baker Hughes oil rigs held flat at 411, with total rigs dropping 3 to 545. The S&P 500 finished -0.11% at 6,816.89, snapping the seven-day winning streak. The Nasdaq gained 0.35% to 22,902.89 for an eighth straight day, led by Nvidia (+2.6%) and Amazon (+2.1%). The Dow fell 269 points (-0.56%) to 47,916.57.

CFTC positioning data showed a significant shift: S&P 500 net speculative shorts expanded to -45.7K from -42.5K, Nasdaq longs collapsed to 12.5K from 20.6K, crude oil longs fell to 202.2K from 213.5K, and gold longs dropped to 156.3K from 163.2K. The smart money is reducing risk across the board heading into the weekend's Islamabad talks. Trump told the New York Post that warships are being "reloaded with the best ammunition" if talks fail - a reminder that the two-week ceasefire is a pause, not a peace.

Verdict Core CPI at 2.6% is the dove case - the energy shock isn't contaminating underlying prices yet. Michigan at 47.6 with expectations at 4.8% is the hawk case - consumers have lost faith. The Fed will split the difference: hold rates, acknowledge energy-driven headline inflation, and pray the ceasefire holds. If Islamabad fails and oil re-spikes, Michigan's 4.8% becomes the new baseline for inflation expectations and the Fed's entire framework collapses. This weekend is the most important in markets since Liberation Day. Asia-Pacific India Reserves Rebuild, Japan CFTC Shorts Surge, Yen Under Pressure

India's FX reserves rose $9 billion to $697.12 billion, a sharp reversal from the drawdown trend and the first significant rebuild in weeks. Combined with yesterday's PCSI surge to 66.17 and the RBI hold at 5.25%, India continues to stand apart from the global confidence collapse. India's M3 money supply growth accelerated to 13.0% from 10.7%, signaling robust domestic liquidity. India is the only major economy where both reserves and confidence are rising during the war - a function of its domestic demand orientation and relatively lower oil import dependence versus peak years.

CFTC positioning data revealed a dramatic shift in yen sentiment: JPY net speculative shorts surged to -93.7K from -72.9K, a 20,800-contract increase that represents one of the largest weekly yen short builds on record. Despite Japan's strong wage data (3.3%) and BoJ rate-normalization rhetoric, traders are betting that the ceasefire-driven improvement in global risk appetite will weaken the yen as carry trades revive. The AUD net speculative position also fell sharply to +70.8K from +81.5K as Australia's resource-dependent economy faces uncertainty from oil price volatility.

The week's Asian data arc was remarkably consistent: the Tankan beat (Monday) was contradicted by Economy Watchers crashing to 42.2 (Wednesday), household confidence collapsing to 33.3 (Thursday), and PPI surging to 2.6% (Thursday). Japan's corporate sector is strong; Japan's consumer is in crisis. The ceasefire provides the potential for a rapid reversal - oil below $90 would immediately ease the consumer cost burden - but the CFTC yen short build suggests markets expect a different outcome.

NZD net speculative shorts expanded to -36.1K from -28.6K, while the KRW PCSI at 44.86 (from 49.99) confirmed that Korean consumers have not experienced the ceasefire's benefits yet. The Islamabad talks this weekend are the defining event for Asian markets: if Vance secures a durable deal, the yen short will be the most crowded wrong-way trade in G10 FX. If talks fail, the short is vindicated and oil returns to $110+.

Verdict India is the structural winner of the war period - reserves rebuilding, confidence surging, RBI on hold. Japan is the structural casualty - consumer confidence at pandemic lows with PPI still rising. The CFTC yen short at -93.7K is the biggest asymmetric risk in FX: if Islamabad succeeds and oil collapses, the yen short squeeze could be historic. If talks fail, the yen stays weak on oil-import inflation. This is the weekend to have no position - or to have a straddle. Latin America & Africa Brazil IPCA Blows Past Target, Mexico IP Misses, Copom Decision Now Binary

Brazil's IPCA inflation came in at 4.14% year-on-year, above the 4.00% consensus and accelerating sharply from 3.81%. The monthly print was 0.88%, well above the 0.77% consensus. The seasonally adjusted reading of 0.82% confirms the underlying trend is hotter than expected. This is the data point that changes the Copom calculus: with IPCA at 4.14%, IGP-DI at +1.14%, and Fipe at 0.59%, every inflation metric is accelerating simultaneously. The April 28-29 Copom decision is now binary: cut if the ceasefire holds and oil drops below $90, or hold if the war premium persists.

Mexico's industrial production crashed -1.3% year-on-year, catastrophically missing the +0.6% consensus - a 1.9-percentage-point miss. Monthly output rose 0.4% (beating -0.7% consensus), but the annual contraction confirms that Mexico's manufacturing sector is in recession. Combined with yesterday's marginal CPI beat at 4.59% and the consumer confidence slip to 44.1, Mexico faces a familiar dilemma: Banxico wants to ease from 6.75% but the growth weakness may be structural (nearshoring delays, tariff uncertainty) rather than cyclical.

Canada's March employment rose just 14,100 (consensus 14,500), essentially a wash after February's devastating -83,900 loss. The unemployment rate held at 6.7%, beating the 6.8% consensus. But the composition was poor: full-time jobs fell 1,100 while part-time rose 15,200. Canadian wages surged to 5.1% year-on-year from 4.2%, creating a wage-inflation squeeze that complicates the BoC's easing path. Canadian CFTC speculative shorts expanded sharply to -55.6K from -32.7K.

CFTC BRL speculative net longs fell to 40.1K from 52.7K - a significant reduction in bullish real positioning ahead of the Copom and the Islamabad talks. MXN net longs held essentially flat at 57.5K. The positioning data tells the story: global capital is reducing LatAm exposure ahead of a binary weekend. If Islamabad produces a deal, the Copom cuts and the Ibovespa banks trade rips. If it doesn't, the IPCA data argues for a hold and the entire EM complex reprices. For the latest on the Ibovespa rate-cut trade, see our market report.

Verdict IPCA at 4.14% is the number that puts the BCB on the spot. With every Brazilian inflation metric now accelerating - IPCA, IGP-DI, Fipe, mid-month CPI - the case for a Copom cut on April 28-29 requires oil below $90 and a credible ceasefire extension. Mexico's -1.3% IP miss deepens the manufacturing recession narrative. Canada's wage surge to 5.1% with flat employment creates a textbook stagflationary labor market. The CFTC BRL position cut from 52.7K to 40.1K is the institutional vote of caution. Islamabad defines everything. Trades & Tilts

→ Core CPI at 2.6% versus Michigan 1Y expectations at 4.8% is the most important divergence in macro - if core stays below 3%, the expectations will re-anchor once oil drops; if core rises above 3%, the de-anchoring becomes self-fulfilling; the May CPI print is the definitive test → The CFTC yen short at -93.7K is the biggest asymmetric bet in FX going into Islamabad - if talks succeed, the yen short squeeze could move USDJPY 5+ figures; if talks fail, the short is right; straddle USDJPY into the weekend → Brazilian IPCA at 4.14% closes the door on an April Copom cut unless oil drops below $90 this week - the banks trade (Itau, Bradesco, BB) requires a Copom cut to re-rate; reduce exposure until the Islamabad outcome is known → Italian 15Y BTPs at 4.27% are the European credit canary - the 40bp auction repricing says bond investors see Italy's fiscal trajectory as unsustainable regardless of the ceasefire; short BTP-Bund spread as a structural trade → Michigan at record-low 47.6 argues for defensive consumer positioning - avoid discretionary, favor staples and healthcare; the consumer is not coming back even if the ceasefire holds, because real earnings fell 0.9% and purchasing power is eroding

Previously: Global Economy Briefing - April 10, 2026 · Global Economy Briefing - April 9, 2026 · Sources: Trading Economics · CNBC Markets · Regal Securities · The Rio Times