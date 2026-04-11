São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, April 11, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk D-Edge NAVE from midnight · Anjunadeep Open Air at Parque Villa Lobos - Eli & Fur, Marsh · Gop Tun Festival at Arena Pacaembu - Jayda G, Logic1000, FJAAK · Blackberry Smoke at Audio · Ó do Borogodó peak Saturday · The biggest Saturday of April 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Saturday is the biggest night of the São Paulo nightlife week - and today is the biggest single day of events in April. Four parallel worlds run simultaneously. At- the Saturday flagship, the club's defining night since its founding - runs from midnight to sunrise. NAVE is the heavyweight: harder, faster, more committed than Thursday's Moving or Friday's Freak Chic, the night that draws the electronic community at full concentration. Atbrings the London-based melodic house and techno label outdoors for a daytime-to-evening festival:, rigooni, and Maty Owl in the green lung of São Paulo's west zone. Atdelivers one of the year's most stacked electronic lineups:, DJ Heartstring, and 1tbsp - Saturday into Sunday. At- the Atlanta-based Southern rock band - plays the club's intimate room. Inside the regular circuit:hits peak Saturday (10 pm–3 am),double bill (8 pm + 10:30 pm),Saturday programme,peak Saturday,nightly. The first full-power Saturday since Easter. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Warm - 27 °C, 20 % rain. A dry Saturday. Electronic · Techno · Flagship D-Edge - NAVE from Midnight → Barra Funda · To sunrise · The Saturday flagship · @dedgeclub Melodic House · Open Air · Daytime Anjunadeep Open Air - Villa Lobos → Eli & Fur · Marsh · Ezequiel Arias · Parque Villa Lobos Festival · Jayda G · Logic1000 · FJAAK Gop Tun Festival - Arena Pacaembu → Chaos In The CBD · Mad Professor · Moxie · Sat–Sun Samba · Peak Saturday · 3 am Ó do Borogodó - Peak Saturday to 3 am → Pinheiros · ~R$30 cover · The strongest night alongside Friday 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 D-Edge - NAVE from Midnight From midnight · Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda · Check @dedgeclub · Ingresse · To sunrise 2 Anjunadeep Open Air - Parque Villa Lobos Daytime–evening · Eli & Fur · Marsh · Ezequiel Arias · rigooni · Maty Owl · Parque Villa Lobos · Tickets 3 Gop Tun Festival - Arena Pacaembu Sat–Sun · Jayda G · Logic1000 · Chaos In The CBD · FJAAK · Mad Professor · Moxie · Tickets 4 Audio - Blackberry Smoke Sat evening · Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo · Southern rock · Atlanta · Tickets via venue 5 Ó do Borogodó - Peak Saturday to 3 am 10 pm–3 am · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · ~R$30 cover · Metro Faria Lima 6 Blue Note SP - Saturday Double Bill 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional · Check bluenotesp · Eventim 7 Casa de Francisca + Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo Casa Saturday programme · Bar Brahma peak Saturday · Rabo di Galo nightly · The constants at maximum 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1D-Edge - NAVE from Midnight Electronic · Techno · Flagship

NAVE is D-Edge's Saturday flagship - the defining night of the club's weekly programme since its 2003 founding, the night that has established D-Edge as one of the most important electronic venues in Latin America. NAVE runs from midnight to sunrise on the Barra Funda riverfront: harder, faster, more concentrated than Thursday's Moving or Friday's Freak Chic. The lineup typically drops day-of on @dedgeclub. The Saturday NAVE crowd is the core community - the DJs who play other clubs during the week, the producers, the dancers, the people for whom this room is home. Two pistas, rooftop terrace, LED-panel walls, purpose-built acoustics. Tonight NAVE runs alongside two major outdoor electronic festivals (Anjunadeep at Villa Lobos, Gop Tun at Pacaembu) - the electronic city is at its annual maximum. Tickets via Ingresse or Blueticket. Ride-hailing recommended.

Sat from midnight · To sunrise · Ingresse Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda Check @dedgeclub · Saturday flagship · Two pistas 2Anjunadeep Open Air - Parque Villa Lobos Melodic House · Open Air · Festival

Anjunadeep Open Air São Paulo brings the London-based melodic house and techno label to Parque Villa Lobos for a daytime-to-evening outdoor festival. The lineup: Eli & Fur - the British duo whose DJ sets blend melodic techno with vocal-driven house, one of the most in-demand acts on the global electronic circuit. Marsh - the Anjunadeep resident whose productions are synonymous with the label's emotional, atmospheric sound. Ezequiel Arias - the Argentine selector who has become a South American favourite. Plus rigooni and Maty Owl. The Parque Villa Lobos setting - the west zone green lung, open sky, sunset over the treeline - transforms the electronic experience from the club's darkness into natural light and park air. The Anjunadeep Open Air series has run in cities from London to Melbourne; São Paulo joins the circuit today. Tickets via the event or online channels.

Sat daytime–evening · Parque Villa Lobos · Tickets Eli & Fur · Marsh · Ezequiel Arias · rigooni · Maty Owl Outdoor · Melodic house · Anjunadeep label showcase 3Gop Tun Festival - Arena Pacaembu Festival · Sat–Sun · Stacked

Gop Tun Festival at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu delivers one of the year's most stacked international electronic lineups across Saturday and Sunday. Jayda G - the Canadian DJ and producer whose sets fuse disco, house, and soul with an infectious energy that has made her one of the most celebrated selectors on the planet. Logic1000 - the Australian producer whose crisp, sample-driven house has defined a generation of club music. Chaos In The CBD - the New Zealand duo whose warm, jazz-inflected deep house has been a dancefloor constant. FJAAK - the Berlin-based techno act. Mad Professor - the legendary dub engineer and producer. Moxie - the NTS Radio host and DJ. Plus DJ Heartstring and 1tbsp. The Pacaembu arena - recently renovated, inner-city, Consolação-adjacent - provides the scale and infrastructure for a multi-stage festival. Tickets via the event or online channels.

Sat–Sun · Arena Pacaembu · Tickets Jayda G · Logic1000 · Chaos In The CBD · FJAAK Mad Professor · Moxie · DJ Heartstring · 1tbsp 4Audio - Blackberry Smoke Southern Rock · Live

Blackberry Smoke at Audio - the Atlanta-based Southern rock band brings their whiskey-soaked, Allman Brothers-indebted sound to one of São Paulo's best live music venues. Blackberry Smoke have been building a reputation as one of the best live rock acts in America: raw, loud, guitar-driven, authentic. Audio's intimate room on Av. Francisco Matarazzo is the right setting - close enough to feel the amplifiers. For rock fans navigating a Saturday dominated by electronic festivals, Blackberry Smoke is the antidote. Tickets via the venue or online channels.

Sat evening · Audio – Av. Francisco Matarazzo · Tickets Southern rock · Atlanta · Guitar-driven 5Ó do Borogodó + Blue Note SP + Casa + Brahma + Rabo Samba · Show · Peak

Ó do Borogodó at peak Saturday: 10 pm–3 am, ~R$30 cover, the room on Rua Horácio Lane at maximum capacity. Saturday matches Friday as the strongest samba night of the week - the roda at full power, the crowd at its most committed. Arrive before 10:30 for a table. Blue Note SP double bill at 8 pm and 10:30 pm - check bluenotesp. Saturday at the Blue Note is the busiest night: the room is full, the Varanda Blue packed. Casa de Francisca runs its Saturday programme - Salão, Porão, Largo. Check art/novo/programacao. Bar Brahma at peak Saturday samba - the loudest night. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm. The full circuit at absolute maximum.

Borogodó: Sat 10 pm–3 am · ~R$30 · Metro Faria Lima Blue Note SP: Sat 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Metro Consolação Casa Saturday · Bar Brahma peak · Rabo di Galo nightly 04 Suggested Route Peak Saturday edition 1 Daytime - Anjunadeep Open Air at Parque Villa Lobos The outdoor electronic festival. Eli & Fur, Marsh, Ezequiel Arias. Daytime-to-evening. The Saturday starts in sunlight with melodic house in the park. 2 7:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo or Pinheiros dinner Largo terrace free DJs. Or dinner on Mourato Coelho before the Borogodó - reserve for Saturday. Both feed into the 10 pm circuit. 3 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP first session or Bar Brahma or Blackberry Smoke Three parallel options. Blue Note at 8 pm. Bar Brahma peak Saturday samba. Blackberry Smoke at Audio for the rock circuit. The city at maximum capacity. 4 10:00 pm - Borogodó or Gop Tun or Casa Salão Peak Borogodó samba to 3 am. Gop Tun Festival running at Pacaembu. Casa de Francisca Salão + Porão. Blue Note 10:30 pm second session. Four parallel cities. 5 Midnight - D-Edge NAVE or Gop Tun or Borogodó final set NAVE opens. Gop Tun continues. Borogodó runs to 3 am. Three electronic festivals and one samba temple, all running simultaneously past midnight. The biggest Saturday of the year. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Saturday after 10 pm is São Paulo at absolute maximum. D-Edge NAVE runs from midnight to sunrise. Gop Tun Festival runs through the night into Sunday. Ó do Borogodó runs to 3 am. Casa de Francisca Salão and Porão run through ~1 am. Bar Brahma holds to 1 am. Blue Note SP second session at 10:30 pm. Rabo di Galo stays open. Anjunadeep Open Air at Villa Lobos runs into the evening. Blackberry Smoke at Audio. The city has never had more options on a single Saturday.Peak Friday - D-Edge Freak Chic from midnight. César Lacerda at Casa de Francisca. Borogodó to 3 am. Blue Note SP double session. Tonight every venue escalates to Saturday maximum - and three major festivals join the regular circuit.Gop Tun Festival Day 2 at Arena Pacaembu (continues from tonight). Blue Note SP Sunday Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm (R$116 buffet, free entry). Borogodó Sunday matinée 4–9 pm. Casa de Francisca Largo. Bar Brahma daily. In Rio: Daniel Buren FINAL DAY at MAM. SailGP Day 2. Roxette at Vivo Rio 9 pm.Next Copom. 06 Plan B More today ›- Saturday is the busiest night on Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta alongside Friday. Reserve. The dinner-to-Borogodó pipeline is at maximum. Metro Faria Lima. ›- Three parallel electronic events: Anjunadeep (daytime, outdoor, melodic, Villa Lobos), Gop Tun (night, indoor, eclectic, Pacaembu - Jayda G is the draw), NAVE (midnight, club, techno, Barra Funda - the purist's choice). All three are legitimate Saturday-night anchors. Choose by vibe: sunlight and melody → Anjunadeep. Stacked international lineup → Gop Tun. Pure club culture → NAVE. Or combine: Anjunadeep afternoon → Gop Tun evening → NAVE midnight. ›- Peak Saturday: Feijoada Raiz + Amigos da Cacilda at Blue Note from 11 am. Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm. Cidade Negra at Circo Voador 11 pm. Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix Day 1 at Flamengo. Scenarium peak. Buren penultimate day. The Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. ›- Gop Tun Day 2 at Pacaembu (continues). Blue Note SP Sunday Brunch Music 10 am–5 pm. Borogodó matinée 4–9 pm. The city slows. In Rio: Buren FINAL DAY. SailGP Day 2. Roxette Vivo Rio 9 pm.Next Copom. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide notes that Saturday is the busiest night of the week - and with three festivals running simultaneously, expect crowds on all lines. Sé for Casa de Francisca and Centro. Consolação for Blue Note SP, Paulista, Rabo di Galo, and proximity to Arena Pacaembu (Gop Tun). Faria Lima for Pinheiros and Borogodó. República for Bar Brahma. Metro runs until approximately midnight. For Parque Villa Lobos (Anjunadeep): ride-hailing or bus from Pinheiros/Faria Lima.Barra Funda. Ride-hailing recommended after midnight.Walking distance from Consolação or Paulista. Metro Consolação (Line 2-Green).Warm Saturday - 27 °C, 20 % rain. A dry evening. Good for Anjunadeep outdoor. Carry a light layer for Parque Villa Lobos evening.99 and Uber - Saturday surge is the highest of the week, compounded by three festivals. Book ahead.São Paulo on a Saturday night is at peak energy. All major venues and festival sites are well-populated. Standard awareness. Ride-hailing for all post-midnight departures. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Barra Funda D-Edge NAVE · Flagship · Sunrise NAVE from midnight to sunrise. The Saturday flagship. The purist's choice. Ride-hailing. Check @dedgeclub. Villa Lobos / Pacaembu Anjunadeep + Gop Tun · Two Festivals · Stacked Anjunadeep Open Air at Villa Lobos (daytime, Eli & Fur, Marsh). Gop Tun at Pacaembu (Jayda G, Logic1000, FJAAK). Two festivals, two zones, both extraordinary. Pinheiros Borogodó Peak · Dinner · 3 am Peak Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Dinner on Mourato Coelho - reserve. The samba anchor amid a sea of electronic festivals. Metro Faria Lima. Paulista / Sé / Centro Blue Note · Casa · Brahma · Audio · Peak Blue Note SP 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Casa de Francisca Saturday. Bar Brahma peak. Blackberry Smoke at Audio. Rabo di Galo. The regular circuit at absolute maximum. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: D-Edge NAVE · Sat from midnight · Barra Funda. Anjunadeep Open Air · Sat · Parque Villa Lobos · Eli & Fur, Marsh. Gop Tun Festival · Sat–Sun · Arena Pacaembu · Jayda G, Logic1000, FJAAK. Blackberry Smoke · Audio. Ó do Borogodó · Sat 10 pm–3 am · Pinheiros. Blue Note SP · Sat 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Paulista. Casa de Francisca · Saturday programme · Sé. Bar Brahma Centro · Peak Sat. Rabo di Galo · nightly. São Paulo nightlife Saturday April 11 2026. Tomorrow: Gop Tun Day 2. Blue Note Brunch Music. Borogodó matinée.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Friday, April 10, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, April 11, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 11, 2026