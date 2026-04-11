Bengaluru: Minor Arrested For Stealing ₹5 Lakh Gold From Grandparents' House, Jewellery Partly Recovered

In a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru, the Banaswadi police have arrested a minor boy for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth around ₹5 lakh from his own grandparents' house. The stolen ornaments, weighing nearly 200 grams, have been recovered by the police. The case has also revealed that the juvenile was already in conflict with law in another theft case in Chikkamagaluru district, where he had been apprehended earlier and sent before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Theft Reported From Eerappa Reddy Layout Home

The incident came to light after an 82-year-old resident of Eerappa Reddy Layout filed a complaint stating that gold ornaments kept in a cupboard at his residence had gone missing. The complainant, who lives with his wife, reported the theft on December 12, stating that the jewellery had been stolen earlier in August.

Initial suspicion fell on the complainant's grandson and one of his friends, who had visited the house around the time of the incident.

Grandson Identified As Accused

During the investigation, police discovered that the complainant's own grandson was responsible for the theft. The boy had reportedly visited the house with a friend while the elderly couple had gone out for a medical appointment.

When they returned shortly after, they found the boys missing and later realised that multiple gold items, including chains, bangles, earrings and rings, were stolen. The ornaments were reportedly purchased over several decades.

Already Detained In Separate Case

Before Banaswadi police could formally take him into custody, it was found that the minor had already been arrested by Lingadahalli police in Chikkamagaluru district in connection with another theft case. He had been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Following this, Banaswadi police obtained a body warrant from the court to question him in the present case.

Gold Sold And Partial Recovery

During interrogation, the juvenile reportedly confessed to stealing and selling the gold at a jewellery shop in Mysuru. However, police were able to recover only about 35 grams of the stolen ornaments.

Investigations also revealed that the accused had allegedly used the money for personal expenses and leisure activities. Further inquiry is underway.