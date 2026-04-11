Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Breach Candy Hospital Trust said. The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening.

An Illustrious Career

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history. She is known for a career that has lasted more than eight decades and for lending her voice to songs in several Indian languages.

Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards.

Major Honours and Records

The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

Her journey in music began in 1943 and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history.

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