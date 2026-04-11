Heart Travels 98 Km Via Green Corridor For 26-Year-Old's Transplant

In a remarkable display of medical coordination and rapid response, a donor heart was transported via a green corridor from PGIMS Rohtak to Fortis Escorts in New Delhi's Okhla, covering a distance of 98 km in just 85 minutes between 2:50 pm and 4:15 pm. The timely transplant offered a critical lifeline to a patient in urgent need.

The Recipient's Critical Condition

As per the release, the 26-year-old recipient had been suffering from advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy, a serious condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased due to an enlarged and weakened heart muscle. With limited treatment options available, a heart transplant was deemed essential for survival.

A Family's Generous Gift

According to the release, the 37-year-old donor was found unconscious on the roadside and was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where a CT scan revealed an intracranial haemorrhage. Despite all possible medical interventions, the patient was declared brain dead. In an extraordinary act of generosity, the donor's family consented to organ donation, enabling multiple life-saving transplants.

Rapid Transit and Multi-Organ Allocation

The organ retrieval process began at 2:20 PM, following which the heart was transported via a green corridor jointly facilitated by the Delhi Police and Rohtak Police. Covering a distance of 98 KMS, the ambulance departed from PGIMS Rohtak at 2:50 PM and reached Fortis Escorts, Okhla at 4:15 PM, ensuring the organ remained viable for transplantation within the critical time window. The transplant was successfully performed by the expert cardiac team at Fortis Escorts, Okhla. The patient is currently under close monitoring in the ICU and is on ventilator support, a release added.

The harvested organs were allocated as per established protocols: the heart was transplanted at Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi; lungs were sent to Artemis Hospital, Gurugram; liver and pancreas to AIIMS, New Delhi; while kidneys and corneas were retained at PGIMS, Rohtak.

Medical Experts on the Successful Transplant

Giving details of the case, Doctor Z S Meherwal, Chairman, Adult CTVS, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, said, "This case highlights the importance of precise coordination and timely organ transport in ensuring successful heart transplants. The seamless collaboration between the medical teams and law enforcement authorities played a crucial role in preserving the viability of the donor heart."

Vishal Rastogi, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi, added, "Heart transplantation remains the most definitive treatment for patients with advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy. This successful procedure offers renewed hope, and we are closely monitoring the patient's recovery. We are deeply grateful to the donor's family for their selfless decision, which has made this life-saving intervention possible."

Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, said, "This life-saving heart transplant is a testament to the power of seamless coordination, clinical excellence, and the spirit of organ donation. We sincerely acknowledge and thank the Delhi Police, Rohtak Police, and all concerned authorities for swiftly facilitating the green corridor, enabling the timely and safe transport of the donor heart within the critical window. The collaborative efforts of multiple teams were instrumental in making this intervention possible. At Fortis Escorts, Okhla, we remain committed to strengthening such integrated systems to deliver timely, life-saving care. We are deeply grateful to the donor's family for their extraordinary generosity, which has given a patient a second chance at life." (ANI)

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