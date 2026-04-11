Delhi LG Sandhu Visits Chandni Chowk, Vows Collaborative Governance

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday visited the Chandni Chowk market and interacted with local shopkeepers. In a post on X, Delhi Lieutenant Governor said that the state government was moving toward a model of collaborative governance.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We sat down with people, and they shared their problems with us. I am not saying that we will make revolutionary changes, but we will try our best."

LG Vows Collaborative Governance for Chandni Chowk's Revival

"Walked through the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk today, and I was reminded that the soul of Delhi lives in its people. Engaging with traders, tourists and residents of the area, it is clear that while years of neglect have taken a toll, the turnaround has begun. To truly restore the glory of this iconic precinct, we are moving toward a model of collaborative governance," the post read. Walked through the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk today, I was reminded that the soul of Delhi lives in its people. Engaging with traders, tourists and residents of the area, it is clear that while years of neglect have taken a toll, the turnaround has begun. To truly restore... twitter/9d77WqpSKq - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 11, 2026

Ending Departmental Isolation a Priority

He added that the state government's priority is to end the era of departments in the Delhi Administration working in isolation. "My priority is to end the era of departments in Delhi Administration working in isolation. I have directed that Delhi Police, MCD, and Delhi PWD move in lockstep to address the challenges on the ground. The path ahead is long, but our commitment is firm," Delhi LG official handle said on X.

Joint Inspection with CM for Seasonal Preparedness

Earlier on April 8, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conducted a joint inspection at Vasudev Ghat to assess the city's preparedness for the upcoming summer and rainy seasons. During the visit, the LG and CM reviewed various aspects of the ghat's maintenance, including boat operations and the condition of the iron bridge.

Speaking to reporters, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasised a collaborative delhi administration approach to address the capital's civic challenges. "You can see the challenges of Delhi; everyone is aware of them. We are working with a 'whole of Delhi administration' approach. We have discussed with the Chief Minister, the entire cabinet, and the administration that everyone will be involved in this effort," the LG said.

He further said that he, along with the Chief Minister, will continue to conduct these inspections to ensure a constant focus on challenges in the summer and rainy seasons. "We are here to assess the challenges for the summer and rainy seasons, along with issues like cleanliness. The Chief Minister and I will continue to conduct these inspections to ensure constant focus on these issues," Sandhu added. (ANI)

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