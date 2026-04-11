'Jana Nayagan' Leak: CBFC Denies Claims, Calls Reports 'Baseless'

After the alleged leak of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring Thalapathy Vijay, a storm of accusations followed, with fingers quickly pointing at the Central Board of Film Certification. As speculation grew online, the board has now issued a clear statement denying all such claims, making it clear that reports linking the alleged leak to the board are "baseless and false."

CBFC Issues Strong Denial

In a statement, the board said, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false." The statement added, "Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since."

The clarification was also shared through PIB Maharashtra's official X account. Reports claiming that the Tamil film“Jana Nayagan” was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading. CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.... twitter/V8qwL7GotP - PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) April 11, 2026

Industry Reacts to Piracy

Meanwhile, 'Jana Nayagan', starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been in the spotlight after scenes from the film were reportedly circulated online. The issue drew reactions from several film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, who spoke against piracy.

Makers Vow Legal Action

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.

Film's Release Previously Delayed

'Jana Nayagan' has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now waiting for a fresh update on its release. (ANI)

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