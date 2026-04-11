Gehlot Hails Jyotirao Phule's Legacy In Women's Education, Justice

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary in Jaipur, highlighting his legacy in women's education and social justice.

Honouring a Legacy of Social Reform

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said, "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, the reforms they brought about for girls' education and for society in that era are now recognised by the whole country. The entire world recognises them."

He added that their struggle against social discrimination continues to inspire generations. "At a time when society was not even ready to accept such changes, they fought against the odds and moved forward with social reforms. Even when Savitribai Phule was abused and stones were thrown at her, she remained undeterred. They were great personalities. Dr Ambedkar also considered Jyotiba Phule his guru," he said.

Criticises Govt, Urges Focus on the Poor

Emphasising the need for welfare-oriented governance, Gehlot said governments must prioritise the poor. "Today, the greatest need is to practise politics by considering the poor as paramount. Every government should focus on social security because the gap between the rich and the poor has increased significantly and continues to grow. It is increasing to an unimaginable extent. On one hand, people struggle to get two meals a day, while on the other, wealth is being misused for show. That wealth should also be used for the public's benefit," he said.

He alleged that welfare schemes introduced during his government were being discontinued. "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule always taught us how we should contribute to moving society forward. Our government had launched many schemes for social security, education and health. Today, unfortunately, those schemes are being halted. It's incomprehensible," he said.

Calls on PM Modi to Honour Promise

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said he had earlier made promises regarding welfare schemes in Rajasthan. "The Prime Minister himself had made a promise during the elections. He took my name and said that, despite our claims that the schemes would be stopped if the government changed, he promised that the government would not stop any scheme. Narendra Modi said this on the soil of Rajasthan, in Chittorgarh. I have drawn the Prime Minister's attention to this several times, yet he is either unable to say anything to his Chief Minister, or it is not in the Chief Minister's hands," he said.

He further claimed that beneficiaries were facing difficulties due to delays in pensions, medicines, and payments, adding that the people of Rajasthan were suffering. "The promise PM Modi made to the people of Rajasthan to win the election should be honoured. The Prime Minister should direct the Chief Minister that, since a promise was made, no scheme from the previous government should be stopped. Unfortunately, projects are being halted, medicines are unavailable, pensions are not being distributed on time, and payments are not being made to the poor. The people of Rajasthan are suffering in every way," he added.

Gehlot said that a true tribute to Mahatma Phule would be for governments to strengthen social security systems and ensure welfare for the poor. "Today, governments should resolve to focus on social security. That would be the true tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)