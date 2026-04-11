Narzary's Quickfire Brace Gives Diamond Harbour FC 3-1 Win Vs Chanmari

A quickfire second-half brace within two minutes by Halicharan Narzary ensured Diamond Harbour FC a 3-1 victory against Chanmari FC in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, April 11, 2026. The result ensured Diamond Harbour FC extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and established a five-point gap at the top of the standings. Chanmari FC, despite taking an early lead, were unable to hold on. Halicharan Narzary was adjudged Player of the Match, as per an IFL press release.

Diamond Harbour FC head coach Kibu Vicuna made three changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Hugo Diaz, Robilal Mandi, and Melroy Melwin Assisi. Chanmari FC head coach Dipankur Sharma named an unchanged starting XI from their last outing against Real Kashmir FC.

Hosts Dominate Scoreless First Half

The match began with Diamond Harbour FC asserting dominance from the opening whistle. The hosts created numerous opportunities but were denied by the woodwork and some resolute defending by Chanmari. Luka Majcen saw his attempt go just above the crossbar, while Robilal Mandi struck the crossbar within the opening seven minutes. A few moments later, Joby Justin saw his header cleared off the goal line by the defender.

Despite registering 13 shots and creating eight chances in the first half, the hosts could not open the scoring. Chanmari FC struggled to retain the ball but survived the onslaught to enter the interval goalless.

Chanmari FC Take Shock Second-Half Lead

The visitors took a shock lead against the run of play in the 48th minute. Following clever footwork from Jota to win a free-kick, the ball was laid off to Marlon, who unleashed a powerful low shot past a diving Dheeraj to make it 1-0.

Chanmari FC enjoyed a strong fifteen-minute spell following the goal, maintaining better possession, but Diamond Harbour FC slowly regained their momentum and began to mount sustained attacks.

Narzary's Late Brace Seals Comeback Win

The hosts' persistence was rewarded in the 73rd minute when a cross from Halicharan Narzary forced an error from Marlon, who turned the ball into his own net to level the score.

Diamond Harbour FC intensified their pressure, seeing an Antony Moyano free-kick tipped over by the goalkeeper and a header cleared off the line by Jota. The advantage was finally seized in the 81st minute when Halicharan intercepted a misplaced pass from Papuia to score from a swift counter-attack despite a deflection from Lalruatdika.

Two minutes later, Halicharan struck again, calmly slotting it past the diving goalkeeper to extend the lead. The assist by Tharpuia was brilliant, and another clinical finish by the Asamese gave Diamond Harbour a two goal cushion inside two minutes.

Diamond Harbour FC controlled the remaining minutes to seal a 3-1 victory in front of their home crowd.

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