Pakistan PM Meets US Vice President As Islamabad Talks Begin

Shehbaz Sharif met JD Vance on Saturday as high-stakes negotiations began in Islamabad, underscoring Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Sharif welcomed the commitment of both sides to constructive engagement and expressed hope that the talks would lead to reduced tensions and contribute to regional stability.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to continue supporting diplomatic efforts, saying Islamabad would play an active role in advancing a path toward lasting peace.

Earlier, Sharif also met an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as part of parallel engagements aimed at strengthening diplomatic momentum.

These meetings coincide with the launch of the Islamabad talks, which are seen as a key effort to revive diplomacy and ease tensions in the region.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator, hosting talks between US and Iranian officials amid heightened regional tensions.

The outcome of the talks could play a significant role in shaping regional stability, depending on whether diplomatic efforts translate into concrete progress.