Ukrainian General Staff: Ceasefire Regime Introduced At Front For Easter Holidays
“Ukraine will ensure a silence regime and will act according to a clear principle: mirror response,” the General Staff stated.
Given previous violations of such agreements by Russian forces, Ukraine's Defense Forces are instructed to remain ready to respond immediately to any provocations or offensive actions by the aggressor.
If enemy units advance toward the front line, conduct engineering works, or regroup forces in a way that indicates preparation for assault operations – or if any other actions suggest the ceasefire is being used for offensive purposes – Ukrainian troops are fully authorized to open fire in response. The same rules apply at sea and in the air.
“Launches of missiles or strike drones by the Russian army on our territory will also receive a mirror response,” the General Staff emphasized.Read also: Russian forces carry out 50 attacks since start of day, fiercest fighting in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire from 16:00 Moscow time on April 11 until the end of April 12. Zelensky said Ukraine would adhere to the truce only on a reciprocal basis.
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