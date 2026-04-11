Iran Says Talks With US Move To Expert Level CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to CNN, as cited by Ukrinform.

“The talks between Iran and the US have entered the“expert-level stage” in which committees specializing in economic, military, legal and nuclear issues meet with each other,” the report says.

The Iranian government said negotiations are continuing to“finalize technical details”.

Iran's delegation reportedly includes 71 people, among them negotiators, experts, media representatives, and security personnel. A senior White House official said the US side also brought a full team of subject-matter experts, with additional specialists supporting remotely from Washington.

A Pakistani source told CNN that the negotiations are expected to continue late into the night and possibly into Sunday.

According to the same source, Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir are present at the venue where the talks are being held.

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