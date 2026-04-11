Zelensky: We Hope To Continue Prisoner Exchanges In Near Future

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to the President's website, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Today, it is important that the exchange was successful. It took a long time to prepare. Every return of our people matters. We remember everyone. We are searching for each name. Sometimes we find people after years, when nothing was known about them, and the most important thing is to bring them home, to Ukraine,” the President said.

He thanked everyone involved in organizing the exchanges, including the Coordination Headquarters team, intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the military.

“Your courage, warriors, is the guarantee that we will be able to bring our people home. Prisoners of war, civilians – we remember everyone. We hope to continue the exchanges in the near future. At the very least, from our side, we are doing everything required for this,” Zelensky emphasized.

Lubinets reports on health condition of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

As reported earlier, 175 Ukrainian servicemen and seven civilians were returned from Russian captivity as part of the April 11 exchange.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine