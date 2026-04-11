Presidents Of Uzbekistan And Kazakhstan Attend AI Hackathon

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the National AI Hackathon, which was held at the Universal Sports Complex in Bukhara, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

This event is being held as part of a consistent policy to develop an artificial intelligence ecosystem in Uzbekistan, implemented at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan.

The leaders were presented with the results of ongoing work in the field of digitalization and the implementation of AI technologies. Specifically, they were presented with key areas of digital transformation, encompassing the Digital Government system, as well as solutions in transportation, customs, taxation, healthcare, social protection, energy, geology, construction, and agriculture.

It was noted that the comprehensive digitalization of these sectors contributes to increased efficiency of public administration and improved quality of life for the population.

A presentation of the ecosystem for supporting and promoting startups in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was also held. The heads of state learned about the activities and interacted with representatives of promising startup projects such as KPI-COM, OSON, DATOX, and others.

Information on the work of national and foreign accelerators, including UZUM, TBC Bank, Aloqa Bank, HUMO, UZCARD was heard.

The importance of further developing venture infrastructure and supporting youth entrepreneurship was emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the achievements of the banking sector, including the development of digital banking and modern payment solutions.

The high level of youth engagement, creativity, and commitment to the practical application of artificial intelligence technologies were noted during the open dialogue.

At the end of the visit, the Presidents took a commemorative photo with hackathon participants and representatives of the startup community.