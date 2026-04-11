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Iran's Delegation To Defend National Interests In Talks - Pezeshkian

Iran's Delegation To Defend National Interests In Talks - Pezeshkian


2026-04-11 03:06:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The high-ranking Iranian delegation is wholeheartedly defending Iran's interests, the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He noted that the delegation would negotiate bravely in this regard.

"The high-ranking Iranian delegation that is present in Pakistan is wholeheartedly defending Iran's interests and will negotiate bravely in this regard. In any case, our service to the people will not stop for a moment, and whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the government will stand by the people," he wrote.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran have started today in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. The Iranian delegation in the talks is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.

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Trend News Agency

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