Israel Intensifies Airstrikes, Shelling In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 11 (Petra) – The Israeli army has ratcheted up airstrikes and artillery shelling of southern Lebanon since Saturday morning, targeting with raids towns in Tyre and Nabatieh and simultaneously shelling the villages of Mansouri, Qlaileh, and Haniyeh, south of Tyre, a Lebanese security source said.Israeli aircraft also struck power generators supplying electricity to several southern towns, destroying them and leaving them on fire, they said.For its part, the Beirut Doctors Syndicate mourned three doctors who were killed in Israeli raids on Friday, calling for sparing medical, ambulance, and nursing personnel from military operations.