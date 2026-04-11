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Iraqi Parliament Elects Nizar Mohammed Saeed As President


2026-04-11 03:06:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, April 11 (Petra) – The Iraqi Parliament voted on Saturday to elect Nizar Mohammed Saeed as President of the Republic of Iraq.
In a statement, the Parliament's media office announced that Saeed secured the presidency with a majority of 227 votes.

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Jordan News Agency

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