Industrial Fasteners Market 2026 : Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2032 (CAGR 3.48%) Expert Review & Demand

MENAFN - GetNews) The Industrial Fasteners Market is witnessing steady demand driven by growth in construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. Rising infrastructure projects and industrialization are boosting consumption, while innovations in high-performance and corrosion-resistant fasteners further support long-term market expansion.

The Industrial Fasteners Market is projected to grow from USD 91.04 billion in 2025 to USD 115.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. The 2026 market report provides a comprehensive evaluation of market size, share, growth, demand and industrial fasteners market trends with future growth opportunities shaping the global landscape. The industrial fasteners market is growing due to the rising automotive sector, growing infrastructure investments, and advancements in manufacturing technologies.

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By material, the plastic segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024

Plastic-based industrial fasteners hold the second-largest market share, as they have satisfied the growing need for lightweight, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant fasteners. Electronics, automotive interiors, appliances, and new energy systems are denting the use of plastic fasteners where electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and vibration damping are important. The move to lighten cars and machines, particularly electric cars, is driving up their uptake. Plastic fasteners also make assembly easier, are less galvanically corrosive with metals, and enable the automated production of many units in large volumes. There is also the development of high-performance polymers such as nylon, PEEK, and reinforced plastics, with their use expanding into more demanding applications; in this case, the type of fasteners is growing even faster than traditional metal fasteners.

By type, the bolts segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The category of fasteners that is expected to grow most rapidly is bolts, since they are needed in high-load, safety-critical, and structural use in the swiftly growing industries. The development of infrastructure, building, wind power, mining, and heavy-building machinery is expanding rapidly to stimulate significant demand for high-strength bolts, which offer strong clamping and long-term joint stability. The growth in the number of renewable energy systems, particularly of wind turbines and solar systems, is boosting the demand for precision-engineered bolts in large quantities. Also, bolts are increasingly used by automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment manufacturers in assemblies that need preload control, straightforward inspection, and maintenance. Tighter safety measures and the joint requirements are durable and resistant to vibrations, further increasing the adoption of bolts, leading to the rapid increase of the market segment of fasteners.

By application, the new energy segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The industrial fasteners' new energy application is growing at the fastest pace due to large-scale investments in renewable energy and energy transition infrastructure worldwide. For wind turbines, solar mounting systems, EV batteries, hydrogen plants, and energy storage systems, large volumes of high-strength, corrosion-resistant, and fatigue-resistant fasteners are needed to ensure long-term structural integrity. Such projects usually work under severe conditions that require sophisticated coatings, stainless steel, and smart fasteners. There are also high rates of capacity additions, government incentives, and long project life cycles, which contribute to sustained and significant consumption of fasteners, making new energy the fastest-emerging application segment.

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Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the industrial fasteners market in 2024

The third-largest industrial fasteners market is Europe, with its developed manufacturing base and diverse industrial segments, including automotive, renewable energy, machinery, and construction. The region's high-quality standards and regulatory requirements are factors driving demand for niche fasteners, including corrosion-resistant fasteners. The constant development of infrastructure, the modernization of machinery, and the development of renewable energy sources provide a stable demand for replacements and new installations. In the fastener market in industrial Europe, renewable energy is gaining increasing importance. The area is also home to fast-developing wind, solar, and hydro power plants, where high-strength, corrosion-resistant fasteners are needed for turbines, mounting systems, and the support infrastructure of solar panels.

Industrial Fasteners Companies

The industrial fasteners market comprises major players such as Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bulten AB (Sweden), and Kowlner Rawlplug IP (Poland), and others are covered in the industrial fasteners market. Acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and expansions are among the major strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the industrial fasteners market.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US) is a leading global manufacturer of diversified industrial products and equipment. With about 410 plants and office facilities across 51 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America, the company stresses customer-focused innovation while maintaining a decentralized operational model that promotes efficiency and growth. The company has used product launches, divestments, and acquisitions as its business strategies.

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Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US) is a prominent manufacturer of tools and industrial equipment. The company operates through two reportable segments: Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It provides fastener solutions under the Industrial segment. The company has a global presence in 60 countries across various regions, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It conducts potential acquisitions and divestments to lead the market.

SFS Group AG (Switzerland) is a globally recognized leader in the supply of precision components and assemblies, mechanical fastening systems, quality tools, and procurement solutions. With a strong global presence, SFS operates 150 manufacturing sites and distribution companies across 35 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has adopted strategies like product launches and acquisitions to retain its market position.

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