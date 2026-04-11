United States Luxury Furniture Market To Reach USD 8.17 Billion By 2031 Amid Rising Demand For Craftsmanship And Digital Buying Tools

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"United States Luxury Furniture Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the United States luxury furniture market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the United States luxury furniture market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

United States Luxury Furniture Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the United States luxury furniture market size is expected to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2025 to USD 6.55 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.52%. This furniture market forecast reflects a stable demand environment supported by affluent households seeking long-term value in furniture investments.

Another important factor supporting the United States luxury furniture market trends is the transformation of homes into multifunctional environments. Remote work, wellness-focused living, and outdoor extensions have changed how furniture is selected and used. These lifestyle changes are creating new opportunities for manufacturers and retailers across the market, especially those offering flexible, high-quality, and aesthetically refined products.

Key Drivers in the United States Luxury Furniture Market

Sustainability and Material Choices Influencing Market Direction

Sustainability has become a defining factor in purchasing decisions within the luxury furniture market. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing ethically sourced raw materials such as FSC-certified wood, reclaimed timber, and recycled metals. In addition, low-VOC finishes, natural fabrics, and non-toxic adhesives are gaining importance as buyers become more health- and environment-conscious. This shift is pushing manufacturers to adopt transparent supply chains and sustainable production processes. Brands that actively communicate their environmental responsibility are gaining a competitive edge, influencing both brand loyalty and overall market share.

Digital Shopping Tools Enhancing Customer Experience

The adoption of advanced digital technologies is transforming how consumers interact with luxury furniture brands. Tools such as augmented reality (AR) allow customers to visualize furniture pieces within their own living spaces, improving confidence in purchase decisions. Virtual showrooms, 3D product configurators, and AI-driven personalization tools are also becoming standard offerings. These technologies not only enhance convenience but also cater to the expectations of high-net-worth individuals who value efficiency and customization. As a result, companies investing in digital innovation are better positioned to expand their customer base and strengthen their market presence.

Rise of Outdoor Living and Wellness-Oriented Spaces

Lifestyle changes following the pandemic have significantly increased demand for outdoor and wellness-focused furniture. Consumers are investing in high-end outdoor lounges, dining sets, and weather-resistant materials to create comfortable and stylish exterior spaces. At the same time, indoor furniture is being designed with wellness in mind-ergonomic seating, calming aesthetics, and multifunctional designs that support both work and relaxation. This trend reflects a broader focus on holistic living, where furniture contributes to mental and physical well-being. Consequently, segments like outdoor luxury furniture and adaptable home office solutions are experiencing strong growth.

Emergence of Quiet Luxury and Resale Markets

“Quiet luxury” is redefining consumer preferences by emphasizing craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design over overt branding and opulence. Buyers are gravitating toward minimalist aesthetics, neutral tones, and pieces that reflect subtle sophistication. Alongside this trend, the rise of authenticated resale platforms is reshaping the luxury furniture ecosystem. These platforms enable consumers to access premium products at relatively lower price points while maintaining exclusivity through verification processes. This dual trend is influencing pricing strategies, extending product lifecycles, and encouraging brands to focus on durability and long-term value rather than fast turnover.

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US Luxury Furniture Market Segmentation

By Application

Luxury Home Furniture

Chairs and Sofas

Tables (Side, Coffee, Dressing, etc.)

Beds

Wardrobes

Dining Tables / Dining Sets

Kitchen Cabinets

Other Home Furniture (Bathroom, Outdoor, etc.)

Luxury Office Furniture

Chairs

Tables

Storage Cabinets

Desks, Sofas and Other Soft Seating

Other Office Furniture

Luxury Hospitality Furniture

Other Applications (Educational Furniture, Healthcare Furniture, Retail Malls, Government Offices, etc.)

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic and Other Synthetics

Sustainable / Green Materials

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail

Home Centers

Specialty Furniture Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B / Project

By Geography

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

Southwest

West

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Key Players in the United States Luxury Furniture Market

RH (Restoration Hardware)

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Conclusion

The United States luxury furniture market is expected to maintain a steady path, supported by a resilient base of high-income consumers and evolving lifestyle needs. The United States luxury furniture market growth is closely tied to how effectively brands respond to changing expectations around quality, sustainability, and digital engagement. As homes continue to serve multiple purposes, the industry will see increasing demand for versatile and high-end furniture solutions. This shift will further strengthen the market size and expand opportunities across both residential and commercial segments.

Looking ahead, the market forecast indicates that companies focusing on craftsmanship, eco-friendly materials, and personalized customer experiences will remain competitive. At the same time, changing design preferences and the rise of resale channels will continue to influence the market share. Overall, the United States luxury furniture market trends suggest a balanced outlook, where tradition and modern expectations coexist. With steady demand and a focus on long-term value, the furniture market is set to remain an important segment within the broader furniture landscape.

For more detailed analysis on the United States luxury furniture market, pls visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

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