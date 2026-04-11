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Readybid Introduces Decentralized Travel Procurement Model To Empower Regional Decision-Making
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 11 April 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Decentralized Travel Procurement Model, designed to give regional teams greater control over hotel sourcing decisions while maintaining global program alignment.
As corporate travel programs expand across regions, organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for flexibility in procurement decision-making. Centralized sourcing models, while effective for consistency, can sometimes limit responsiveness to local market conditions.
The new model enables enterprises to balance centralized oversight with decentralized execution, allowing regional teams to manage sourcing activities more effectively.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said flexibility is becoming essential in global travel programs.
“Different regions have different needs,” Friedmann said.“This model allows organizations to empower local teams while maintaining overall program structure.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, companies can provide regional procurement teams with access to structured sourcing tools while maintaining centralized visibility into hotel RFP activity.
Regional teams can conduct hotel bidding events tailored to local market conditions, while corporate teams retain oversight through unified dashboards.
This approach allows organizations to respond more quickly to regional travel demand, supplier availability, and pricing conditions.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide centralized reporting, enabling organizations to monitor sourcing activity, compare regional performance, and ensure alignment with corporate travel policies.
For multinational enterprises, this model supports both flexibility and consistency, helping organizations manage complex travel programs more effectively.
The Decentralized Travel Procurement Model also strengthens engagement between regional teams and hotel suppliers, leading to more relevant and competitive sourcing outcomes.
“Empowerment improves efficiency,” Friedmann added.“When local teams have the right tools, they can make better decisions.”
ReadyBid expects decentralized procurement strategies to gain traction as organizations seek more adaptive travel management approaches in 2026.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs expand across regions, organizations are increasingly recognizing the need for flexibility in procurement decision-making. Centralized sourcing models, while effective for consistency, can sometimes limit responsiveness to local market conditions.
The new model enables enterprises to balance centralized oversight with decentralized execution, allowing regional teams to manage sourcing activities more effectively.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said flexibility is becoming essential in global travel programs.
“Different regions have different needs,” Friedmann said.“This model allows organizations to empower local teams while maintaining overall program structure.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, companies can provide regional procurement teams with access to structured sourcing tools while maintaining centralized visibility into hotel RFP activity.
Regional teams can conduct hotel bidding events tailored to local market conditions, while corporate teams retain oversight through unified dashboards.
This approach allows organizations to respond more quickly to regional travel demand, supplier availability, and pricing conditions.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide centralized reporting, enabling organizations to monitor sourcing activity, compare regional performance, and ensure alignment with corporate travel policies.
For multinational enterprises, this model supports both flexibility and consistency, helping organizations manage complex travel programs more effectively.
The Decentralized Travel Procurement Model also strengthens engagement between regional teams and hotel suppliers, leading to more relevant and competitive sourcing outcomes.
“Empowerment improves efficiency,” Friedmann added.“When local teams have the right tools, they can make better decisions.”
ReadyBid expects decentralized procurement strategies to gain traction as organizations seek more adaptive travel management approaches in 2026.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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