Faisali Face Hussein Invital Postponed Match

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 24 of the CFI Jordan Pro Leaguekicks off this week starting with a highly anticipated postponed match grouping holders Hussein vs Faisali Sunday as the competition enters its final weeks.

Standings remained unchanged after the past week, with Hussein maintaining their lead after beating Ahli 1-0, Ramtha scoring a 1-0 win over Shabab Urdun, Faisali beatingJazira 3-0, Wihdat scoring the biggest win 5-1 over Baqa'a and Saltbeating Sama Al-Sarhan 1-0.

Week 24 matches could impact the lead and overall standings: Faisali need to win to keep alive any chances for the title; Wihdat play Shabab Urdun, Sarhan play Ahli, Jazira face Baqa'a and Salt play Faisali and Ramtha take on Hussein.

Last week,Wihdat moved to second spot after an important 1-0 win over Faisali,which followed an earlier 3-1 win over Hussein who hope to maintain their lead with two postponed matches ahead put on hold for the Asian Champions League Two.

Ramtha, champions three seasons ago, led Round 1 defeating Wihdat 1-0, holding Hussein 0-0, as well as drawing 1-1 with Wihdat and Faisali. However, the team was inconsistent in Round 2 after lead striker Mohammad Abu Zureiq, dubbed 'Sharara' moved to Raja'a Casablanca. After 9 draws and three defeats,Ramtha are now fourth.

Ahli have tried their best to move away from the relegation zone where a team will joinSama Al-Sarhan. Ten clubs are playing the 73rd edition of the Pro Leaguein the new format of three stages. Baqa'a and Sama Al-Sarhan are the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

So far in the season, League champs Hussein won the 42nd Jordan Super Cup beating Wihdat on aggregate; Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up. The Jordan Cup has reached the quarterfinals with Ramtha defeating Ahli 1-0 and Faisali beating Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semis. Hussein vs Jazira and Wihdat vs Salt are yet to be played.

Last season, Hussein combined the Pro League as well asJordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield. Hussein were crowned League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group of Pro Leaguechamps as the9thclub to win the title since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

CFI Pro League standings(previous rank in brackets)

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

1) Hussein (1) 21 15 4 2 59 15 49

2) Wihdat (2) 23 14 4 5 38 17 46

3) Faisali (3) 22 14 4 4 45 20 46

4) Ramtha (4) 23 11 9 3 31 18 42

5) Jazira (5) 23 8 5 10 24 38 29

6)Salt (6) 23 8 5 10 28 31 29

7) Baqa'a (7) 23 6 7 10 35 55 25

8) Sh. Urdun (8) 23 5 7 11 16 32 22

9) Ahli (9) 23 3 8 12 19 37 17

10) Sarhan (10) 22 1 3 18 13 45 6