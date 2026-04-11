Artemis II: Swiss President Applauds NASA And Partners
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Bundespräsident Parmelin gratuliert Nasa und Partnern
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Read more: Bundespräsident Parmelin gratuliert Nasa und Par
Parmelin was proud of Switzerland's contribution, he said, writing on X on Saturday night that the Swiss research and innovation sector had contributed to this important step on the return to the Moon with its expertise and cutting-edge technology via the European Space Agency (ESA).
NASA is not managing the“Artemis” programme alone. Many private space companies as well as the space programmes of Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and ESA are involved.
Swiss companies contributed components to ESA's service module: the drive motors for aligning the solar panels and the secondary structure come from Beyond Gravity in Emmen, canton Lucerne. Apco Technologies in Aigle in canton Vaud also supplied mechanical ground equipment to support the service module during construction and transport, as well as the rotating platform for assembling the module.More More Public support for the army, Jamie Dimon's warnings, and the Artemis II Moon mission
This content was published on Apr 8, 2026 A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media.Read more: Public support for the army, Jamie Dimon's warnings, and the Artemis II Moon mi
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