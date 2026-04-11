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Artemis II: Swiss President Applauds NASA And Partners

Artemis II: Swiss President Applauds NASA And Partners


2026-04-11 02:06:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has congratulated the US space agency NASA and its partners on the successful "Artemis II" mission around the Moon. Shortly beforehand, the astronauts landed in the Pacific on schedule. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Artemis II: Swiss president applauds NASA and partners This content was published on April 11, 2026 - 10:39 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Bundespräsident Parmelin gratuliert Nasa und Partnern Original Read more: Bundespräsident Parmelin gratuliert Nasa und Par

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Parmelin was proud of Switzerland's contribution, he said, writing on X on Saturday night that the Swiss research and innovation sector had contributed to this important step on the return to the Moon with its expertise and cutting-edge technology via the European Space Agency (ESA).

NASA is not managing the“Artemis” programme alone. Many private space companies as well as the space programmes of Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and ESA are involved.

Swiss companies contributed components to ESA's service module: the drive motors for aligning the solar panels and the secondary structure come from Beyond Gravity in Emmen, canton Lucerne. Apco Technologies in Aigle in canton Vaud also supplied mechanical ground equipment to support the service module during construction and transport, as well as the rotating platform for assembling the module.

More More Public support for the army, Jamie Dimon's warnings, and the Artemis II Moon mission

This content was published on Apr 8, 2026 A round-up of US-related news as reported by the Swiss media.

Read more: Public support for the army, Jamie Dimon's warnings, and the Artemis II Moon mi

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