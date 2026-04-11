Dressing Room Fire Forces Basel To Postpone Football Match

According to the league, FC Basel currently has no match kit and medical equipment at its disposal. The SFL management therefore granted a corresponding request from the club and authorised the postponement due to force majeure, based on an article in the match operations regulations. A new date for the match has not yet been set.

At around 9.15pm, the fire brigade of canton Basel City rescue service and the militia fire brigade had to be deployed to a major operation at the St. Jakob-Park stadium, the cantonal public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday.

According to the investigations carried out so far by the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office, the fire broke out on the first basement floor of the stadium for reasons that have yet to be clarified. The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade. Smoke extraction measures had to be carried out due to the heavy smoke development.

No one was injured, but the affected rooms were severely damaged by soot and heat and are currently unusable.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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