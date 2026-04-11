Maharashtra Shifts 20 Industrial Approvals To Self-Certification To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

MENAFN - KNN India)The Maharashtra government has introduced key reforms to its industrial approval framework, shifting a majority of permits to a self-certification system in a move aimed at simplifying procedures and improving the business environment.

20 of 33 Approvals Moved to Self-Certification

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that 20 out of 33 industrial approvals in the state have been brought under self-certification, significantly reducing procedural delays and compliance burdens for businesses. He added that efforts are underway to streamline the remaining 13 approvals.

The announcement was made at a seminar linked to the proposed 'Bulk Drug Park' and 'Life Sciences Hub', being developed jointly by Ramki Group and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Plan to Reduce Electricity Tariffs

Highlighting the broader industrial strategy, the Chief Minister said the state is also planning to gradually reduce electricity tariffs over the next five years. The phased reduction in power costs is expected to enhance Maharashtra's competitiveness as an investment destination and support industrial growth.

The reforms are part of the state government's ongoing efforts to improve ease of doing business, attract investment, and strengthen sectors such as pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

Impact on MSMEs

The Maharashtra government's move to bring 20 of 33 industrial approvals under self-certification will reduce compliance delays and ease the regulatory burden for MSMEs. It will help small businesses start and expand operations faster, lower approval costs, and improve overall ease of doing business in the state.

(KNN Bureau)