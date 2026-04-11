NITI Aayog Unveils Twin Reports To Boost India's R&D Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog this week released two reports-'Ease of Doing Research & Development in India' and 'Survey Report on Ease of Doing R&D in India'-aimed at strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem.

The reports are based on a nine-month exercise involving consultations with over 400 institutional leaders and inputs from more than 850 scientists and researchers across India.

The reports were formally released by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology.

Addressing the gathering, Jitendra Singh said the report reflects ground realities and emphasised the need for an enabling, barrier-free research environment. He also highlighted the importance of private sector participation, including through CSR initiatives.

In his remarks, Bery underscored the importance of translating research into practical applications and called for mission-driven R&D with greater industry involvement.

Key Findings and Recommendations

Presenting the report, Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, said it identifies challenges across multiple areas and proposes a set of actionable recommendations based on surveys, stakeholder consultations, and regional meetings.

Experts highlighted the need to strengthen innovation systems, support early-stage researchers, and encourage private sector participation in research funding.

Ashutosh Sharma, Former President, Indian National Science Academy (INSA) stressed innovation-led growth, while Vinod Kumar Singh, President, National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) called for stronger institutional support mechanisms. Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, President, INSA emphasised flexible financial norms to boost private investment.

Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood described improving the R&D environment as an ongoing process and termed the report a 'dynamic working document'.

Way Forward

The reports provide a comprehensive assessment of India's R&D ecosystem and recommend reforms in funding, governance, regulatory processes, and research translation. They advocate for a more trust-based and outcome-oriented approach to enable researchers and institutions to perform effectively.

(KNN Bureau)