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MEHE Announces Resumption Of In-Person Learning Across Nurseries, Kindergartens, Government, Private Schools
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) has announced the resumption of in-person learning and service delivery, starting from tomorrow (Sunday), across nurseries, kindergartens, government and private schools, and educational service centers, in accordance with the approved academic calendar a statement, the Ministry stated that the resumption of in-person learning in government schools will include the implementation of alternative assessment measures for the mid-term examinations of the second semester that were recently announced, noting that the adoption of electronic applications does not conflict with the in-person learning model, but rather is a flexible assessment tool to measure learning outcomes in different circumstances MEHE pointed out that private schools will conduct internal assessments in line with their approved educational plans, while administering centralized examinations in accordance with the decisions and guidelines issued by the respective examination boards Ministry of Education and Higher Education reaffirmed the readiness of the educational infrastructure in the State of Qatar and the availability of the necessary systems and procedural frameworks to address various conditions and developments, whether through in-person learning or distance education, including teaching plans, instructional methods, and assessment mechanisms Ministry further noted that transitions between learning modalities are governed by precise criteria, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State, in a manner that ensures a balance between the continuity of the educational process and the highest standards of safety and security within learning environments MEHE concluded by saying that it will continue to monitor the current situation and will announce any updates through its official channels in due course, in a way that serves the public interest and safeguards the well-being of students and teaching staff.
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