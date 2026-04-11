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Saudi Defence: Pakistani Military Force Arrives At King Abdulaziz Air Base Under Joint Defence Agreement


2026-04-11 02:02:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday the arrival of a Pakistani military force at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Eastern Region, under the joint strategic defence agreement between the two countries.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Pakistani force includes fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, aimed at enhancing joint military coordination and raising operational readiness between the armed forces of both countries, in a way that supports regional and international security and stability.

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Gulf Times

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