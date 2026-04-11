Saudi Defence: Pakistani Military Force Arrives At King Abdulaziz Air Base Under Joint Defence Agreement

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Pakistani force includes fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, aimed at enhancing joint military coordination and raising operational readiness between the armed forces of both countries, in a way that supports regional and international security and stability.

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