French, Turkish Presidents Discuss US-Iran Talks On Ending War In Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the US-Iran talks on ending war and the situation in Ukraine in a phone call today with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following the call, Macron wrote on X platform that they began by discussing the situation in the Middle East, and that they called on all parties to respect the ceasefire and ensure its implementation in Lebanon, and called on all parties to respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while stressing the importance of reaching a strong and lasting diplomatic solution.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic efforts supported by his country with other relevant nations played a crucial role in achieving a ceasefire during the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Turkish president emphasized that strengthening relations between the two countries by exploring cooperation opportunities in various fields, particularly defense industries, would be beneficial in advancing them to higher levels.

Regarding the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Erdogan stressed the need to prevent any attempts to disrupt the ceasefire process and affirmed that Turkiye would continue to do everything possible to support it.

The Turkish President also emphasized the importance of launching the second phase of the Gaza peace plan and maintaining the momentum achieved.

The two sides also discussed ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, developments in Syria, support for the peace process in the Caucasus, and efforts to achieve lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia, including reviving negotiations between them.