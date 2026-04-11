Sugar, Rice, Gold Rates Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of Russian gold, sugar and rice declined, while rates of flour, petrol and liquefied gas increased in the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said that the price of one litre of petrol rose from 67 afs to 68 afs, while the price of diesel remained stable at 64 afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area of Kabul, said the price of one litre of liquefied gas increased from 56 afs to 58 afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kg sack of Kazakh flour rose from 1,520 afs to 1,550 afs. However, a 24-kg bag of Indian rice decreased from 3,000 afs to 2,800 afs, while a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar went down from 3,450 afs to 3,250 afs.

He added that the prices of other essential food items remained unchanged, including a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil at 1,850 afs, one kilogram of African black tea at 380 afs and one kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350 afs.

Safi noted that in some cases, retail prices differ slightly from wholesale prices, while in others, the difference is more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahan-i-Bagh market, said the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour was 1,600 afs, a 24-kg bag of Indian rice was 2,750 afs, and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar was 3,300 afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,900 afs, one kilogram of black tea cost 400 Afs, and one kilogram of green tea cost 430 afs.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold remained unchanged at 7,900 afs, while the same amount of Russian gold fell slightly from 6,290 afs to 6,285 afs.

Gold dealers said fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 64.60 afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 220 afs. During the previous week, one US dollar traded at 64.80 afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 215 afs.

hz/sa