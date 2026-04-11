Polio Vaccination Campaign To Begin In 32 Provinces On April 13

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 12.6 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the first round of the spring polio campaign, which is set to begin in most provinces of the country within the next two days.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the programme, stating that the campaign will be implemented with support from international partners from 13 to 16 April across all regions of the country.

According to the statement, approximately 12.6 million children under five will receive the polio vaccine during this round of the campaign.

However, the ministry clarified that the campaign has been postponed in Daikundi and Bamyan provinces due to cold weather and will be conducted in Ghor province one week later.

At the opening ceremony held today (Saturday), Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali said:“The Ministry of Public Health and its partners are committed to preventing the spread of the polio virus in Afghanistan. We will make every effort and continue implementing polio vaccination campaigns and other essential health services until this disease is completely eradicated from Afghanistan.”

He added:“It is very important that all influential segments of society, such as religious scholars, community elders, and parents across the country, support polio vaccination teams. We respectfully urge all our compatriots to take an active part in the fight against polio and help protect the health and lives of Afghanistan's children.”

Meanwhile, during the campaign, children aged six to 59 months will also receive vitamin A supplements, which play an important role in maintaining eye and skin health and strengthening the immune system.

hz/sa