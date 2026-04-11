APIIT And Xpressjobs Partner To Redefine Early Career Access For Students

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Signed between the Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT) and XpressJobs, this partnership marks a strategic step towards integrating career access directly into the student journey.

APIIT is a leading higher education institution in Sri Lanka, recognized for its globally benchmarked academic programmes and commitment to producing industry-ready graduates. XpressJobs is one of Sri Lanka's most well-known job portals, powered by advanced recruitment technology, and widely recognized as a trendsetter in the local hiring ecosystem. The platform also powers a network of sub-brands including rakiya, internjobs, and hrnews.

Picture 1 (Left to right): Ms. Ruth Mohotti (Head of Industry Liaison and Alumni Relations: APIIT), Dr. Hasuli Perera (Head of APIIT Business School), Mr. Gamindu Hemachandra (Chief Academic Officer: APIIT), Dr. Oshadie Korale (COO, XpressJobs), Ms. Illakiya Rajendran (Manager HR & Operations: XpressJobs), Mr. Vihanga Jayasinghe (Senior Lecturer: APIIT Business School).

Through this collaboration, XpressJobs will integrate a dynamic job portal into APIIT's Learning Management System (LMS) and official website, giving students direct, real-time access to employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

Students will be able to explore opportunities in areas such as Finance, Sales, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Legal, Hospitality, Human Resources, IT, Supply Chain, along with internships and remote/hybrid roles. This ensures that students are exposed not only to internships, but also to part-time and full-time roles, enabling them to begin their careers while studying or transition seamlessly into employment upon graduation.

The integration will also allow students to stay informed on hiring trends, in-demand roles, and evolving industry requirements, helping them make smarter, more proactive career decisions without waiting until the completion of their degree.

As part of the partnership, XpressJobs will also support APIIT in building and managing its own internal student CV database. This will enable the university to maintain visibility over its student and alumni talent pool, better understand the profiles they are introducing into the workforce, and strengthen their positioning as an institution that produces career-ready graduates.

In addition, XpressJobs will conduct career development and industry-focused sessions for students. A recent session delivered for APIIT business students introduced recruitment technology as part of their HR module and provided access to the Recruitment Technology Specialization certification, along with exposure to industry-level Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Both organizations expressed enthusiasm about strengthening their ongoing collaboration, highlighting the strong engagement already established through past initiatives. XpressJobs also commended APIIT students for their entrepreneurial mindset and adaptability, qualities that align closely with the future of work.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of bridging education and employment by embedding real opportunities, insights, and technology into the student experience from day one.