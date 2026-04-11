Isipathana College Rugby Celebrates Legacy And Future At Sponsor Felicitation & Media Launch 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Isipathana College Rugby, one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated school rugby institutions, will host its Sponsor Felicitation Ceremony and Media Launch on April 8, 2026, at the Granbell Hotel Colombo. The event marks a key milestone in the 2026 rugby calendar, bringing together sponsors, stakeholders, alumni, and media to celebrate the team's legacy and future ambitions.

Rugby at Isipathana College is more than a sport-it is a proud tradition dating back to the late 1950s. Since its formal establishment in the early 1960s, the college has evolved into a dominant force in Sri Lankan schools rugby. Following its first inter-school victory in 1963, Isipathana quickly gained national recognition and has since built a reputation for excellence and consistency.

Widely regarded as the“Kings of Schools Rugby” in Sri Lanka, Isipathana College has established an unparalleled legacy, highlighted by a record 14 President's Trophy Championships. Known as the“Green Machine,” the team's sustained success is built on discipline, resilience, and a strong winning culture. Over the years, Isipathana has achieved six Triple Championships, 18 Schools Rugby Sevens titles, 14 League Championships, and 15 Knockout Championships, while recording over 12 unbeaten seasons.

Across more than six decades, the college has produced over 70 national players, reinforcing its position as a leading contributor to Sri Lankan rugby. Its influence extends beyond players, with internationally recognized referees such as Dilroy Fernando and Nizam Jamaldeen, and prominent national coaches including Ana Saranapala, M. D. Ifthikar, and Sanath Martis emerging from its ranks.

A key highlight of the 2026 season is the appointment of Sanath Martis as Head Coach, marking a significant homecoming. A former national player and one of the most accomplished figures in schools rugby, Martis brings extensive experience, leadership, and a clear vision to elevate the team's performance. Strengthening the coaching setup, former Fiji international Saimoni Rokini joins as Consultant, bringing expertise in both 15s and 7s rugby.

The 2026 squad will be led by Captain Shaakib Zumri, supported by Vice Captains Nimatha Sandeepa and Abdul Azeez, forming a strong leadership core for the season ahead.

The Sponsor Felicitation Ceremony will recognize the support of Main Sponsor Fortune Soy, alongside Co-Sponsors KFC and Sense. The program is further strengthened by Bronze Sponsors Macson Mesh Industries, TVS, and MAS, with UDDS joining as a Special Sponsor. Group 89 supports the development pathway as the Under 14 Team Sponsor.

Additional partnerships include Pearl Beach as Hospitality Partner; Camera and SONY as Camera Partners; Link Natural Samahan as Wellness Partner; Appeton as Nutrition Partner; and Gold as Grooming Partner. Dialog continues as Tournament Sponsor, with Kottu Mee as Hot and Spicy Partner and Koko Kiddies Land as Furniture Partner.

Media support is led by Official Media Partners Hiru TV and Sun FM, with Content Wizards handling Digital Media and Emerging Media as Outdoor Media Partner. Public relations are managed by PR Wire.

The event follows the successful season launch held earlier this year at the Hilton Colombo and serves as a platform to recognize the collective support behind the team.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman of the Rugby Management and Development Committee, Mr. Kalum Rodrigo, noted that the continued success of Isipathana Rugby is driven by the commitment of players, coaches, administrators, sponsors, and its loyal supporters.

Today, Isipathana College Rugby stands as a symbol of sustained excellence, leadership, and sportsmanship. With a proud heritage and a forward-looking vision, the Green Machine continues to inspire generations of young players to strive for greatness both on and off the field.