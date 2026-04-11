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Food manufacturers face rising costs for raw ingredients and transportation. Instead of raising the retail price on the shelf, they use a different strategy. They reduce the physical size of the product. The price tag stays the same. This practice is known as shrinkflation. Shoppers feel like they are paying the standard price, but they receive less actual food. This forces families to replace their groceries more frequently. Here are 10 pantry items shrinking in size while prices hold steady.

1. Breakfast Cereal

Cereal boxes are getting thinner. A standard family-size box used to hold 19 ounces of cereal. Manufacturers recently reduced the depth of the cardboard boxes. The new boxes look identical from the front, but they only hold 16 ounces of food. You lose several bowls of breakfast while paying the same price at the register.

2. Jarred Pasta Sauce

The standard jar of pasta sauce was exactly 24 ounces for decades. Many popular brands are quietly replacing those jars with new glass molds. The new jars hold only 23 or 22 ounces of sauce. The glass is shaped differently to create the illusion of equal volume. You must buy an extra jar to cook a large family dinner.

3. Toilet Paper

Paper goods are shrinking rapidly. The cardboard tubes in the center of the rolls are wider. The paper itself is thinner. A package that claims to hold 12 rolls contains significantly fewer sheets than it did 3 years ago. You run out of household paper products much faster, forcing an extra trip to the store.

4. Peanut Butter

A regular jar of peanut butter traditionally held 18 ounces. Brands are switching to 16-ounce plastic jars. The companies redesign the bottom of the jar with a deep indentation. This pushes the peanut butter upward, making the jar look full from the outside while hiding the missing volume inside.

5. Salad Dressing





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Condiment bottles change shape frequently. A brand will announce a sleek new bottle design that fits better in the refrigerator door. This new design usually drops the volume from 16 ounces down to 14 ounces. The retail price remains identical. You lose 2 full ounces of liquid dressing per bottle.

6. Ground Coffee

Coffee roasters are reducing their packaging to combat volatile bean prices. The classic 1-pound bag of coffee is almost extinct. Most standard bags now contain 12 ounces or 10 ounces of coffee beans. The bags look the same size because the companies fill the space with nitrogen gas to keep the bags inflated.

7. Canned Soup

Canned goods are losing liquid volume. A standard can of chicken noodle soup used to hold 19 ounces. Many brands quietly transitioned to 18-ounce cans. The metal cans are slightly shorter or narrower. This subtle change removes a few spoonfuls of soup from every single serving.

8. Granola Bars

Snack companies are reducing the physical weight of their bars. A box still contains 6 individual granola bars, but each bar is smaller. The company shaves a fraction of an ounce off every bar. The box feels lighter, and the snacks do not satisfy your hunger as long as the original recipe.

9. Mayonnaise

The large jar of mayonnaise is shrinking. Brands transitioned from the standard 32-ounce jar to a 30-ounce jar. The new jars feature a tapered waistline that reduces the internal volume. You pay the same price for 2 fewer ounces of sandwich spread.

10. Dry Pasta

A standard box or bag of dry pasta always weighed 16 ounces. Some brands are changing their packaging to hold only 12 ounces. They use the same size cardboard box but leave more space inside. You must check the printed net weight to ensure you have enough pasta for your recipe.

Defending Your Grocery Budget

You cannot stop manufacturers from changing their package sizes. You can only defend your wallet by changing how you shop. Train your eyes to read the unit price box on the shelf tag. The unit price tells you exactly what the food costs per ounce. Comparing the unit price is the only mathematical way to defeat shrinkflation and find the true value in the pantry aisle.

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