Bihar Bans Private Practice Of Government Doctors​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political churn in Bihar over leadership changes and Nitish Kumar's impending move to the Rajya Sabha, the state government has taken a major decision that has sparked concern among thousands of government doctors.​

In a significant policy move, the Bihar Health Department has issued a resolution imposing a complete ban on private practice by government doctors.​

The decision is being seen as a strong administrative step aimed at reforming the state's public healthcare system.​

According to the official order, doctors employed in government service will no longer be allowed to operate private clinics or engage in private practice alongside their public duties.​

The move has been taken in line with the government's Saat Nishchay-2 initiative, which focuses on strengthening public services, including healthcare.​

Officials indicate that the decision stems from long-standing concerns about the poor condition of government hospitals, allegations of doctors' absenteeism, and complaints that patients are being diverted to private clinics.​

By enforcing a strict separation between public duty and private practice, the government aims to ensure better availability of doctors and improved patient care in government facilities.​

To offset the financial impact, the government has announced that doctors will receive a Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) as compensation for giving up private practice.​

However, the move has triggered strong reactions within the medical community.​

Many doctors argue that the decision may affect morale, lead to staffing challenges, and put the overall healthcare system under unintended strain.​

Despite the backlash, the government's stance remains firm - public servants drawing salaries from the state exchequer will not be permitted to run parallel private practices.​

The Bihar Health Department has clarified that the ban will not be limited to district-level doctors.​

It will also apply to the Bihar Medical Education Service cadre, including senior professors and faculty members serving in government medical colleges.​

Notably, the order extends to specialist doctors at premier institutions, including the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC).​

Under the new rules, none of these doctors will be allowed to provide services at private nursing homes or clinics.​

Issued just days ahead of the proposed swearing-in of the new government on April 15, the directive has quickly become the central topic of discussion within the state's health administration and medical fraternity.