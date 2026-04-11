Congress Legal Fellowship: Singhvi Says Interviews To Be Completed Tomorrow​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Chairman of Congress party's Law, Human Rights and RTI Department, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, announced that the interviews of shortlisted applicants for the INC Legal Fellowship will be completed by Sunday.

​Pointing to the overwhelming response to the fellowship programme, Singhvi said,“Encouraged by the response, the Department is committed to significantly expanding the Fellowship in the coming years.”

​“We received 2, 000 applications, and following a rigorous screening process, a select group of meritorious candidates has been shortlisted for final interviews, scheduled between April 11 and 12,” he said in a statement.

​Singhvi said the final interviews will be conducted by a panel comprising Prashanto Chandra Sen, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Apar Gupta, Advocate and Founder of the Internet Freedom Foundation; and Aaliya Waziri, Advocate and Author.

​The three-month scholarship for law graduates will come with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000.

Singhvi said the Congress party's Law, Human Rights and RTI Department has a clear focus on building a strong, future-ready pipeline of legally trained professionals equipped to meaningfully contribute to constitutional governance.

​The Congress launched the inaugural edition of the INC Legal Fellowship on March 3, 2026.

​This initiative marked a significant step towards engaging young legal minds in parliamentary and constitutional work, the statement said.

​Envisioned as a platform to bridge legal training with legislative engagement, the Fellowship offers young professionals the opportunity to work closely with Members of Parliament on key legal, constitutional, and policy issues, it said.

​The scholarship was announced for law graduates who have completed a three- or five-year LL.B. from UGC-recognised universities and are aged 24 to 30.

​According to the fellowship brochure, the three-month scholarship is likely to be held between June and August.

​The fellows will be engaged in legislative research on Bills, amendments, and committee reports; drafting parliamentary questions, interventions, and debate briefs and monitoring key legal and policy developments impacting governance and rights, said the statement.​