Deputy President Mashatile Launches Gert Sibande TVET College 4IR Lab And Centre Of Specialisation, 14 Apr

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council, Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, officially launch the Gert Sibande TVET College 4IR LAB and Centre of Specialisation Millwright Workshop in the Mpumalanga Province.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Government's efforts of advancing skills development in line with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The initiative also highlights the Gert Sibande TVET College's commitment to equipping students with future-ready technical and artisan skills, while strengthening industry partnerships and contributing to South Africa's economic growth.

This initiative is supported by a number of key partners including SASOL, National Skills Fund and Festo, reflecting a collaborative effort to enhance vocational education and training in South Africa.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, Acting College Principal, Ms ZZ Beku; the District and Local Municipality Mayors as well as senior government officials.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Time: 10h00 (Media to arrive for set up at 09h00)

Venue: Skills Academy and Artisan Development Centre, Standerton in the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Mpumalanga Province

Members of the media wishing to cover the launch are requested to RSVP.

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

RSVP:

Oscar Kubeka

Cell: 072 079 6796

E-mail: ...

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