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Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop Will Be Suspended From 13 To 19 April


2026-04-11 10:45:59
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 10 - In order to provide more stable and convenient services for the public, the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop will undergo a system upgrade and maintenance from 13 to 19 April. During this period, the service will be suspended.

For enquiries, please contact the Bureau through tel. no. 83996220 during office hours or email to....

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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