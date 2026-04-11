Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop Will Be Suspended From 13 To 19 April

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 10 - In order to provide more stable and convenient services for the public, the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop will undergo a system upgrade and maintenance from 13 to 19 April. During this period, the service will be suspended.

For enquiries, please contact the Bureau through tel. no. 83996220 during office hours or email to....

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