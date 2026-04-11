Nitish Kumar's Decision To Move RS Solely His Decision: Bihar Minister ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Political rhetoric in Bihar has intensified amid the ongoing debate over Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha.​

Responding to opposition criticism, Bihar Rural Work Minister Ashok Choudhary issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the controversy unnecessary and asserting that taking oath in the Rajya Sabha is a routine constitutional process.​

Ashok Choudhary emphasised that the decision to move to the Upper House is entirely Nitish Kumar's personal and political choice, and accused the opposition of creating unwarranted noise around the issue.​

Launching a direct attack on Tejashwi Yadav, Choudhary used strong words, calling such remarks a reflection of a limited mindset.​

He argued that there is no precedent within Tejashwi Yadav's political lineage of voluntarily stepping down from the Chief Minister's post to move to the Rajya Sabha.​

Drawing comparisons, he recalled that Nitish Kumar had previously stepped aside to appoint Jitan Ram Manjhi as Chief Minister.​

He also took a swipe at the opposition, referring to Rabri Devi's tenure, stating that leadership changes in their camp had occurred under different circumstances.​

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Choudhary claimed that despite making strong statements during elections, the party has repeatedly faced setbacks.​

He predicted further decline for the RJD, asserting that it could face complete decimation.​

Responding to remarks by Akhilesh Yadav-who had suggested that Nitish Kumar could have been a Prime Ministerial contender-Choudhary said such concern was belated and questioned its timing.​

He reiterated that the electoral mandate in Bihar was secured under Nitish Kumar's leadership, and his transition to the Rajya Sabha should be viewed in that context.​

“It is his personal decision, and no outsider has the right to interfere,” Choudhary said.​

The exchange of sharp statements has further escalated the political war of words in Bihar, intensifying the already charged atmosphere between the ruling alliance and the opposition.​