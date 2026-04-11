BJP Wants To Impose RSS Agenda To Replace Constitution: Tejashwi Yadav ​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, National Working President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its leaders seek to impose their RSS ideological agendas in place of the country's constitutional values.​

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by members of the minority community at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, Tejashwi accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics and attempting to create communal tensions for political gains.​

He alleged that such strategies weaken the nation and called for unity to counter them.​

Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, he claimed that attempts to influence electoral outcomes through controversial means have been exposed, and alleged that such actions reflect the party's desperation to retain or capture power.​

He further stated that whenever issues like law and order are raised, the ruling establishment resorts to diversionary tactics.​

Invoking the legacy of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi highlighted the role played in stopping Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra, describing it as a step that strengthened national unity.​

He asserted that the RJD remains committed to its ideological stance and will continue to oppose what it terms as divisive policies from the streets to the legislature.​

He also emphasized the need for unity among communities, urging people to remain vigilant against individuals or forces that attempt to create divisions.​

“Just as Lalu Prasad Yadav never bowed before communal forces, neither will Tejashwi,” he said.​

At the event, Ali Ashraf Fatmi, National President of the RJD Minority Cell, welcomed Tejashwi Yadav with a traditional cap, safa, and bouquet.​

Representatives from various communities, including the Sikh community, also honoured him with a Saropa and a ceremonial sword.​

Addressing the gathering, Fatmi said the felicitation symbolized the minority community's support for Tejashwi's leadership and vision.​

He stated that the RJD has consistently advocated for social harmony, Ganga-Jamuni culture, and the rights of minorities.​

Fatmi also referred to the Sachar Committee's findings, claiming that minority representation in government jobs has declined over time and alleging that current political alignments have contributed to this trend.​

Mangani Lal Mandal, State President of the RJD, said that the trust and respect enjoyed by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav among minority communities remains strong.​

He highlighted Tejashwi's efforts during his tenure to promote employment and social harmony, expressing confidence that forces of hatred can be defeated through unity.​

Several senior leaders and party members attended the event, reflecting a significant show of support.​