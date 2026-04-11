Akhilesh Yadav's 'Raje Remark' Sparks Churn In Rajasthan Politics​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Rajasthan's political landscape on Saturday found itself at the centre of fresh intrigue after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made an unexpected remark, one that has set off a new round of speculation across party lines.​

In a striking statement, Yadav said,“If Vasundhara Raje were the Chief Minister, the work being done would have been of a much higher quality.” The comment, seen as both a critique of the current BJP leadership and an unusual nod to a senior rival leader, has added a new twist to Rajasthan's political narrative.​

Taking a sharp dig at the present arrangement, he referred to the leadership as the“incumbent” and a“slip-of-paper CM,” suggesting a lack of authority and autonomy in governance. ​

The remark quickly gained traction, echoing through political corridors and drawing varied interpretations.​

Targeting the BJP's much-publicised“double-engine government” model, Yadav sharpened his attack further. ​

He remarked that, instead of working in tandem, the two engines appear to be“colliding rather than accelerating,” suggesting internal discord within the ruling setup. ​

According to him, this alleged tug-of-war within the system is directly impacting governance, a claim that resonates with the ongoing whispers of internal friction in the state unit.​

Interestingly, Yadav's comment comes just a day after Vasundhara Raje herself made a statement that stirred conversations.​

Addressing a gathering on Friday, she said,“How can I fight for you when I have lost my own position? What can I do for you?” - a remark widely interpreted as reflecting her dissatisfaction within the party.​

Earlier too, on the BJP's Foundation Day, she had stressed that responsibilities should be given to loyal party workers, a statement many read as a subtle signal within the party's internal dynamics.​

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday clarified that her recent interaction with local residents in Jhalawar district has been misreported and taken out of context. She asserted that such a portrayal amounts to nothing short of a conspiracy.​

Raje stated,“I never spoke about any official position. I have repeatedly said that, for me, no position is greater than the love of the people - something I am receiving in the greatest measure across the state.”​

She further explained that a four-lane road is currently under construction through her assembly constituency, and some local residents had requested a change in the bypass's alignment. ​

“I was trying to explain the situation by giving an example: when a National Highway was constructed right in front of my home in Dholpur, I, too, had to set back my boundary wall. I could not fight for my own cause, even when my home was affected by the project. If, due to prevailing regulations, I could not save my own house from being impacted, how could I possibly save yours?” she said.​

Raje emphasised that she has never regarded Jhalawar merely as a political constituency, but as her own family. She noted that such informal, candid interactions with residents are a natural part of her relationship with the residents. ​

She reiterated that presenting this interaction in a distorted manner is indeed a deliberate attempt to mislead.​

With statements, counter-statements, and underlying tensions shaping the discourse, Rajasthan politics appears anything but settled.​