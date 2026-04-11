Delhi L-G Meets Residents In Chandni Chowk, Savours Sweets​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The caravan of Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu's informal on-ground public meetings reached Chandni Chowk on Saturday, with the Lok Niwas occupant interacting with residents and savouring the Purani Dilli's sweets.​

The popular surprise visits by the L-G have added to his image of accessibility, even as he conducts surprise inspections of local amenities and mingles freely with local residents.​

In a post on social media, the Lok Niwas said,“A visit to Chandni Chowk is never truly complete without savouring its legendary flavours.”​

“Hon'ble LG Sardar @SandhuTaranjitS enjoyed the iconic jalebis while engaging in warm, informal conversations with local residents and visitors. It is this unique blend of heritage, sweetness, and the vibrant spirit of the people that makes Purani Dilli the heart of our city.”​

During the outing, the LG also offered prayers at a local temple and gurdwara.​

Sandhu is not new to entering crowds of local residents and taking first-hand feedback on their expectations for amenities and governance.​

Recently, he visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium to review preparations for an IPL cricket match and to interact with players and ground staff.​

In a post on X, the L-G said:“Visited the Arun Jaitley Stadium today and interacted with players ahead of tomorrow's much-anticipated IPL encounter between @DelhiCapitals and @mipaltan.”​

“Met@akshar2026, Captain of Delhi Capitals, along with the team, to extend my best wishes for a sportsmanlike and spirited performance as they play their second match of the season at their home ground,” said the L-G.​

Earlier, he made impromptu visits to Mukherjee Nagar and Model Town in North Delhi - a place closely connected to his student days at Delhi University.​​

Revisiting familiar Model Town lanes, he relished local favourites like 'chaat and bhalla', fondly reminiscing about his time as a student, the message said on Sandhu's social media handle.​​

He also interacted warmly with surprised residents in the market before taking the Metro back.​​