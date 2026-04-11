Haryana CM Make Announcements For Charkhi Dadri ​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday made a series of announcements while addressing the Viksit Dadri Rally held in Charkhi Dadri. ​

Accepting the demands raised by local MLA Sunil Sangwan, the Chief Minister announced that an open drain will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 76.60 crore for stormwater disposal. The project will connect the Loharu Feeder or Badhwana Distributary to Drain No. 8. ​

He further announced the renovation and removal of Sahuwas and Fatehgarh minors. ​

Similarly, the Kamod minor will be remodelling to benefit villages including Khatiwas, Jashri, Kolhawas, Kamod, Rawaldhi, Mishri and Ghiarada. ​

He also announced the rehabilitation of Bond distributaries for villages such as Bond Kalan, Kalanor Khurd, Gudan and Katesra. ​

The Chief Minister further said 'phirnis' of villages, including Dudiwala Kishanpura, Rampur, Dudiwala Nandkaran and Dohka Dina will be paved. ​

The Chief Minister announced the construction of a District Council building in Dadri, along with a new 100-bed additional block at the Civil Hospital. ​

He also announced the construction of a PG College building in Dadri. Raniila village will be included in the Mahagram Yojana, subject to the availability of land. ​

To address waterlogging issues, proper rainwater drainage arrangements will be put in place from Dadri to Kaliyana village. ​

He said the feasibility of establishing a Dadri Central Cooperative Bank will be examined. ​

The Chief Minister announced that the Government Senior Secondary School in Sarangpur will be renamed in honor of Shaheed Amit Sangwan. Subject to land availability, a new Government ITI and mini bus stand will be established in Ranakoli village. An old-age home will be constructed in Samaspur village. ​

He further said anganwadi centres in play schools across Charkhi Dadri will be constructed and renovated. Procurement centres will be developed in Bhageshwari and Achina villages, subject to land availability. ​

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 crore for repair works of various roads under the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board in the Dadri area. ​