PM Modi Is Carrying Forward Mahatma Phule's Mission: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule dedicated his life to the upliftment of women, farmers, labourers, and other deprived and marginalised sections of society.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward Phule's mission. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is progressing rapidly on the path of social unity and harmony.

Honoring Phule's Legacy and Vision

According to an official release issued by the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell, Sharma addressed a programme in Bandikui on Saturday on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, along with the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi had called Jyotiba Phule a true Mahatma, while Dr B.R. Ambedkar considered him one of his three gurus. Phule ignited the flame of social justice and education among backward communities and women, and began social reform by educating Savitribai Phule. The Chief Minister said Phule visited slums to encourage girls to study, opened shelters for widows and orphans, and fought for women's rights. He also worked for the welfare of farmers and labourers and composed writings promoting women's rights.

Modi Government's Welfare Initiatives

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, from the ramparts of the Red Fort last year, called for a nationwide celebration of Mahatma Phule's 200th birth anniversary with national pride. Accordingly, the bicentenary year is being observed from April 10, 2026, to April 10, 2027.

He said many welfare schemes launched under the inspiration of Phule's ideals have transformed the lives of the poor, Dalits, and women, including PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojana. He claimed that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under these initiatives.

Rajasthan Government's Development Works

The Chief Minister said the state government is working for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, youth, and women. He said the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi amount has been increased from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 annually in the state, and farmers are being given a ₹150 bonus on wheat procurement at MSP. He added that 20 lakh women have been trained and 16 lakh women have been made "Lakhpati Didi."

The government has been working on major drinking water and irrigation projects for the past two and a half years. He said farmers in 24 districts are being supplied with electricity during the daytime.

He also stated that no paper leak has taken place under the current government, unlike the previous regime, and more than 1.25 lakh government appointments have been made, with recruitment for another 1.25 lakh posts initiated. Sharma said the government is also generating employment in the private sector, with investment MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore signed during Rising Rajasthan, of which projects worth around ₹9 lakh crore are being implemented.

He said schemes like Mangala Animal Insurance, Gopal Credit Card, and Dairy Producer Support Scheme (₹5 per litre subsidy) are strengthening livestock owners.

The Chief Minister said the state is receiving full support from the Centre. He cited approval of major projects like the revised cost of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery and Jaipur Metro Phase-2 in a single Cabinet meeting. He said the government is fulfilling all promises and taking strict action against those involved in paper leaks, the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, and corruption.

Other Dignitaries on State's Progress

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa said the lives of Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar teach that any obstacle can be overcome with courage and that their vision inspires equality and girls' education.

Minister Avinash Gehlot said development is taking place across Rajasthan under CM Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership, including water supply projects benefiting 17 districts.

The event was attended by several MPs, MLAs, and public representatives, along with a large number of citizens. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)