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Ahaan Panday Showers Love On 'Saiyaara' Director Mohit Suri's Birthday
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Ahaan Panday is showering much love on his 'Saiyaara' director Mohit Suri, wishing him the best on his birthday. Ahaan shared a string of pictures with the filmmaker, including glimpses from award shows and a candid moment. "BEST MAN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mohitsuri," Ahaan wrote on Instagram. The actor also dropped a special picture along with his wife, Udita Goswami, showing the couple in a warm embrace.
Aneet Padda's Heartfelt TributeEarlier in the day, 'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda also shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for Mohit Suri, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_) She added, "You're the most human human I know. You're Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever."
'Saiyaara' and Career DebutsNotably, both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their lead debuts with Mohit Suri's 2025 musical hit 'Saiyaara'. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film created history at the box office after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.
Upcoming ProjectsWhile Ahaan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming project, Aneet has Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) 'Shakti Shalini' in the pipeline.
About Mohit SuriBorn on April 11, 1981, Mohit Suri is known for his films, including 'Murder 2', 'Awarapan', and 'Ek Villain', among others. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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